Joe Powell in first-half action for Rotherham United at Mansfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United were within minutes of their first away point of the season before falling to a late, late goal in their League One clash at Mansfield Town this afternoon.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers had lost their opening four third-tier games on the travels but were holding the mid-table Stags to a draw at the One Call Stadium as stoppage time loomed.

The home side took advantage of a 90th-minute free-kick to snatch a victory and heap more misery on the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the third time in all competitions this term, Rotherham gave up a lead on the road to lose a game and the result left them still in 21st spot.

They should have gone in front in the second minute when Josh Benson played in Reece James who had time and space to pick his spot but drove the ball wide.

However, they didn't have to wait long to take the lead and the goal came from the penalty spot after Frazer Blake-Tracey was adjudged to have handled Jordan Hugill's shot.

Hugill stepped up in the seventh minute to coolly send goalkeeper Liam Roberts the wrong way and get the away fans singing his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benson was making an injury-delayed first start for the club and the midfielder was catching the eye early on in an advanced role with his touch and passing.

Cameron Dawson was called into action on 14 minutes but the save was an easy one as he comfortably held Tyler Roberts' touch from Rhys Oates' cross.

The keeper's response soon afterwards had to be much sharper when he got down quickly to keep out Oates' low shot and, as the home side enjoyed a period of pressure, he then foiled Tyler Roberts at his near post.

Dawson was becoming a busy man and he was in the right place to catch Nathan Moriah-Welsh's header after more good work down the left from Stags dangerman Oates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, a bouncing effort from Kian Spence didn't unduly bother Liam Roberts.

The Millers were fielding a new-look back three and looking more resolute for the return of Lenny Agbaire who was flanked by Denzel Hall and Jamal Baptiste.

An amazing bout of penalty-area ping pong that involved a Dawson intervention, some bodies-on-the-line blocking and a rejected spot-kick appeal saw Matt Hamshaw's men hold out and they came agonisingly close to doubling their advantage in the 36th minute.

Benson had been illegally impeded as he ran towards goal and he picked himself up to rattle the crossbar with a 20-yard free-kick that had left Liam Roberts clutching at air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Simon Mather let off Dan Gore with a yellow card when the Rotherham man appeared to put his hand in Stephen McLoughin's face in an off-the-ball incident and was booed off by home fans at the break

Agbaire was in the side for the first time since his August injury and Marvin Kaleta and Spence were also among the starters, with Joe Rafferty and Zak Jules dropping to the bench.

A welcome sight among the substitutes, in light of the striker shortage, was Kion Etete, making his way back to fitness after a knee issue.

Eight minutes after the restart, Dawson covered his near post well when Aaron Lewis tried to catch him out with a curling free-kick from just outside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agbaire lasted until nearly the hour mark before being replaced by Jules and within five minutes Mansfield were level.

The sub was in no way to blame as the break came from a throw-in on the opposite flank to him, Tyler Roberts racing away and beating Dawson from an angle with an emphatic low finish.

The Millers could have gone in front again but Baptiste headed badly off target from close range when the goal was gaping and then, with the contest entering its closing stages, Benson tried his luck from a free-kick again but couldn’t get the better of Liam Roberts.

The game was almost over when Mansfield threw on three subs and one of them, Dom Dwyer, buried a header from Lewis’s free-kick past Dawson.

More travel sickness for Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield (4-1-3-2): Liam Roberts; Kyle Knoyle (Dom Dwyer 89), Deji Oshilaja, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Stephen McLaughlin (Kyle McAdam 89); Aaron Lewis; Nathan Moriah-Welsh (Max Dickov 80), Jamie McDonnell, Tyler Roberts (George Maris 67); Will Evans, Rhys Oates (Taylor Anderson, 89). Subs not used: Owen Mason, Finn Flanagan.

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Cameron Dawson: Denzel Hall, Lenny Agbaire (Zak Jules 58), Jamal Baptiste; Marvin Kaleta (Ar'Jany Martha H-T), Kian Spence (Kion Etete 77), Joe Powell, Reece James; Jordan Hugill, Josh Benson. Subs not used: Ted Cann, Joe Rafferty, Dru Yearwood, Jack Holmes.

Goals: Hugill pen 7 (Rotherham); Tyler Roberts 62, Dyer 90 (Mansfield)

Referee: Simon Mather (Lancashire)