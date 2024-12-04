Rotherham United take the lead against Lincoln City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

AESSEAL New York Stadium was plunged into darkness but it had nothing to do with the football.

Rotherham United's League One campaign hasn't run smoothly this season and manager Steve Evans has found his credentials being questioned as hopes of a promotion push have failed to materialise.

The reason for the gloom at the home of the Millers, however, wasn't connected to the mood of supporters after a run of four defeats in the club's last five third-tier outings.

The floodlights had gone out.

Kick-off against Lincoln City, who arrived in South Yorkshire on Tuesday night only a point away from the play-off spots, had to be put back.

Happily, there was no delay from Evans' side, boosted by the return of key men after injuries or sickness, in showing a significant improvement on recent performances. They were ‘at it’ from the start.

A win – any kind of win – would do and the subsequent victory was a big result delivered by big players.

The boss handed media duties to number two Paul Raynor who said: “We needed that. It's been a long time coming.

“We'd worked really hard on the shape. We knew exactly how Lincoln were going to play, how they were going to set up. They make life difficult for you. They put lots of balls in the air, they hit diagonals, they turn you. We knew we were in for a battle.”

The Millers were in for a battle and up for a battle, shading the opening exchanges and taking a first-half lead in a league clash at New York for the first time this term when Reece James' hanging cross dropped on to the head of Sam Nombe in the six-yard box.

Nombe ran strongly, Christ Tiehi purred in possession and challenged out of it, Joe Powell played fast and forward and Sean Raggett hit everything – opponents and the ball – 100 per cent at the back.

Behind him, Dillon Phillips twice came to the rescue with vital saves from Ben House.

A power outage around S60 had left the floodlights looking a sorry early-evening sight, half on, half on, forcing boths teams to remain in the changing rooms for an extra half an hour.

“It does affect things because everybody is warm and ready to go,” Raynor said. “Then you have to decide if you do another warm-up. (Fitness coach) Joe Skarz stepped in and used his knowledge.

“You could see from the start that everybody was ready to go and focused. They've looked focused for the last three days. They knew the importance of this game, they knew they'd got big players back. The guys got confidence from that.

“I really fancied us to get a result tonight. There's been a really positive buzz about the place for the last three days.”

Unlike the New York wattage, there was no dimming of Rotherham's spirit.

Lincoln came out for the second half with a changed formation and a changed attitude that gave them more control in midfield and were level five minutes after the restart when Phillips' parry on Jack Moylan's low, hard-hit free-kick fell kindly for Jovon Makama who found the roof of the net.

For the next quarter of an hour, the Imps attacked with full force. In previous games, the Millers might have gone under but, here, they didn't.

Bit by bit, they fought back: nothing easy on the eye, but life made harder for the visitors.

Their reward came in the final quarter of an hour when Powell crossed and Raggett, playing against the club where he began his career, nodded home in front of the North Stand.

“Let’s be honest, it wasn’t pretty or fluent at times,” Raynor said. “If the lads aren't together, that's when you can get beaten 2-1 or 3-1. They were together.

“This win will relieve some of the pressure. It has to be a starting point to move forward now.”

Watching among the substitutes was Andre Green, back in a matchday squad for the first time in 18 months.

“He's trained and has been getting sharper and sharper,” Raynor said. “We thought if we needed a goal and maybe a little bit of a spark, we could put him on for the last ten minutes. He was ready to do that, but fortunately, we didn’t need him.”

The roar from the crowd at the final whistle was one of relief more than any other emotion.

Evans embraced his staff in the dugout and then headed out to join his players on to the pitch where there was a special hug for Raggett.

Rotherham climbed from 19th place to 17th and need the December wins their manager has called for to keep on coming.

Let there be light.

Rotherham (4-3-3): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Zak Jules, Reece James (Jamie McCart 90+5); Hakeem Odoffin, Christ Tiehi, Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks (Shaun McWilliams 90), Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Nombe (Alex MacDonald 90+2). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Alex MacDonald, Joe Hungbo, Andre Green, Jordan Hugill.

Lincoln (4-2-3-1): George Wickens; Tendayi Darikwa, Adam Jackson (Dom Jefferies 8), Paudie O'Connor, Sean Roughan; Conor McGrandles, Ethan Erhahon; Jovon Makama (Bailey Cadamarteri 80), Ethan Hamilton, Jack Moylan (Erik Ring 80); Ben House (Freddie Draper 66). Subs not used: Jamie Pardington, Reeco Hackett, JJ McKiernan.

Goals: Nombe 21, Raggett 77 (Rotherham); Makama 50 (Lincoln)

Referee: Martin Woods

Attendance: 8,995 (1,256)