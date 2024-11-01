Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United must do something they haven't achieved in more than a decade if they are to progress to the second round of the FA Cup this weekend.

The League One Millers go into Saturday's tie with League Two Cheltenham Town at AESSEAL New York Stadium seeking to improve on a miserable record in the tournment.

Not since 2013 have they have managed to beat a fellow EFL side.

Their victims that November 9 day were Bradford City were were seen off 3-0 at New York.

The only teams they have triumphed against in the competition following that win have been from the National League: Maidenhead United and Solihull Moors (both 2020) and Bromley and Stockport County (both 2019).

Manager Steve Evans – who was Rotherham boss during his first New York spell when Bradford were vanquished – is hoping last Saturday's 2-0 league triumph over Stevenage has provided a platform for success.

“It was important we carried some momentum into the FA Cup," he said. "We spoke to the boys about that.”

Rotherham are competing in the first-round stage for the first time since 2021 following last season's relegation from the Championship.

The last time they made it past the third round was in 2002 when they beat Southampton at home 2-1 before losing 4-2 at Millmoor to Crewe in round four.

Evans said: “We know that Cheltenham will be tough. I know their manager, Michael Flynn, really well and have a lot of respect for him.

“They're very strong in forward areas, particularly out wide. They’re strong defensively. We know enough about them. Our players have been briefed. We have to turn up and perform.”

Among Cheltenham’s ranks is defender Sam Stubbs, son of former Millers boss Alan.

Recent FA Cup record: 2023/24: lost 1-0 at Fulham, round three. 22/23: lost 4-1 at Ipswich Town, round three. 21/22: lost on penalties at Queens Park Rangers after a 1-1 draw, round three. 20/21: lost 2-1 at Everton, round three. 19/20: lost 3-2 at home to Hull City, round three. 18/19: lost 7-0 at Manchester City, round three. 17/18: lost 2-1 at Crewe Alexandra, round one. 16/17: lost 3-2 at home to Oxford United, round three. 15/16: lost 2-0 at Leeds United, round three. 14/15: lost 5-1 at home to Bournemouth, round three. 13/14: lost 2-1 at home to Rochdale, round two.

*****************

ONE TO WATCH

Joel Colwill is on loan with League Two Cheltenham Town from Championship Cardiff City and has scored three times in 14 outings this season. Still only 19, he is a highly-regarded prospect and has represented Wal

FORM GUIDE

Millers: WWDLLW

Cheltenham: LLWDWW

Cheltenham were 3-1 home winners over West Ham United Under-21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Tuesday.

PAST MEETINGS

​Jan 22 2022, League One: Millers 1 Cheltenham 0

Michael Smith

Oct 2 2021, League One: Cheltenham 0 Millers 2

Will Grigg, Rarmani Edmunds-Green

Mar 16 2013, League Two: Cheltenham 3 Millers 0

Nov 17 2012, League Two: Millers 4 Cheltenham 2

Daniel Nardiello 2, Ben Pringle, Lee Frecklington

Apr 9 2012, League Two: Millers 1 Cheltenham 0

Ryan Cresswell

OPPOSITION BOSS

Michael Flynn was manager of hometown club Newport County – whom he twice led to the League Two play-offs – Walsall and Swindon Town before taking the Cheltenham hot-seat in May. Now aged 44, he was a midfielder in a 19-year playing career that included spells at Newport, Wigan Athletic, Huddersfield Town, Gillingham and Bradford City. He took his UEFA pro-licence coaching course with Mikel Arteta, now boss of Arsenal.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Adam Herczeg made his EFL bow in League Tow in April 2022 and has since risen as high as the Championship. Saturday will be the first time the County Durham official's first experience of a Rotherham game. He has refereed mainly in League One this term and was in charge of Barnsley's 2-0 win at Shrewsbury Town last Saturday. In nine outings in the 2024/25 campaign he has shown 32 yellow cards and no reds.

THE ODDS

Rotherham are heavy favourites at 4/11 while an away victory is 13/2. A draw is 7/2. 14 contests between the clubs since 1999 have produced seven wins for the Millers and four for Cheltenham.