Rotherham United in action for Rotherham United against Swindon Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on first-round proceedings at AESSEAL New York Stadium yesterday.

Cameron Dawson: 8

His number of saves ran almost into double figures. Would have been a 9 had he not stayed on his line so much.

Denzel Hall: 6

Steady. Rarely does anything wrong. Some of his attacking quality is missed when he's not a wing-back, though.

Hamish Douglas: 7

A really decent showing from the youngster of a day of no fit recognised senior centre-halves. Up against a big, strong, wily, old campaigner in Ollie Palmer and did himself proud. Rotherham were weaker when he went off.

Reece James: 6

As steady as Hall was on the other flank until he took a heavy blood to the ribs and added to the casualty toll.

Shaun McWilliams: 6

A totally honest effort from a totally honest pro. Never shirks anything and has one of the best engines at the club. Not his best game, by any means, but his effort was unrelenting.

Dru Yearwood: 6

Did a job, but without stating a claim to be starting more often.

Dan Gore: 7

Pockets of brilliance, flashes of anger, stabs of resistance, bursts of speed and a desire to get forward every time he was on the ball. His influence faded in the latter stages, otherwise he'd have been an 8. Joe Powell: 6

Had the same urge to get things moving as Gore. Sometimes made things happen, sometimes didn't.

Sam Nombe: 7

Unplayable for the first 20 minutes during which he scored a fine solo goal on his first start since injury and should have added two more.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Took one for the team and filled in at centre-half at a time of need. He may be required to fill in there again. Deserves credit for ploughing on this season and always being available.

Ar'Jany Martha: 5

We've seen the best of Martha in recent games and on this occasion got the worst. Dallied rather than drove in possession. Looked easy on the eye but didn't make it hard for opponents from a lower division. Needed more focus.

The subs

Martin Sherif (for Nombe 59): 4

Great to see him back because the boy has goals in him but, to be honest, his contribution was entirely minimal. Looked like he might be about to be dangerous but never actually was.

Jack Holmes (for Douglas 59): 5

One or two sharp bursts but his lack of application on the edge of the penalty area led to Swindon's winner. Waved an attacker's foot at the ball instead of making sure with a defender's clearance.

Harrison Duncan (for James 7): 7

Big lad for a 17-year-old. Big impact for a 17-year-old. He was strong on the ground and in the air. Kept things simple.

Dean Gardner (for Sherif 102): NA

A very encouraging cameo on the young winger's debut. Opening things up for the Millers at times.

James Clarke (for Yearwood 102): NA

Undoubtedly has potential. Needs to kick on from pre-season and show a bit more of it.

Not used: Ted Cann, Max Truswell.

Swindon (3-4-2-1): Connor Ripley 6; Will Wright 8, Ollie Clarke 7, Tom Wilson-Brown 6 (Jamie Knight-Lebel H-T, 6); Joe Snowdon 6 (Billy Bodin 80), Tom Nicols 6 (Princewill Ehibhatiomhan 71, 7), Gavin Kilkenny 7 (Adam Murphy 104), Billy Kirkman 6 (Darren Oldaker H-T, 8); Paul Glatzel 8, Aaron Drinan 6; Ollie Palmer 7 (Joel McGregor 115). Subs not used: Lewis Ward, Filozofe Mabete, James Ball.

Goals: Nombe 5 (Rotherham); Palmer 73, Oldaker 115 (Swindon)

Referee: Martin Woods

Attendance: 3,351 (864)

Opposition view

“I was bitterly disappointed that we let a goal in as early as we did. Our second half was much better. The connections between people were good. Some of our football was very good. We got into the areas we wanted to. We looked dangerous and could have had a few more goals. I'm very pleased with the overall performance. ‘Glatz’ (Paul Glatzel) has done 16k – absolutely outstanding. Everybody's numbers were excellent. At times, we dominated. We pinned them back. Rotherham looked dangerous on the break.”

– Swindon boss Ian Holloway

The stats

Possession: Millers 51 per cent, Robins 49

Goal attempts: Millers 10, Robins 18

On target: Millers 3, Robins 11

Touches in opposition box:

Corners: Millers 4, Robins 9

Fouls committed: Millers 17, Robins 9

Final word

I'll give you three: injuries, injuries, injuries.