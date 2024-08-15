FA charge for Rotherham United manager Steve Evans
The Millers lost the match 1-0 and it is alleged the manager used improper language and/or behaviour and/or questioned the integrity of a match official in or around the changing rooms in the aftermath of the clash.
At the final whistle, he had refused the offer of a handshake from Exeter boss Gary Caldwell.
The FA announced the charge this afternoon.
It's not the first time a Rotherham boss has come under scrutiny from the ruling body in recent times
Last season, then-manager Matt Taylor had to serve a one-match touchline ban and was fined for the number of bookings he had accumulated.
Evans, a famously combustible figure in the past, said after his April appointment that he had mellowed since his first spell in charge at AESSEAL New York Stadium a decade ago but admitted that he was still capable of landing himself in hot water.
