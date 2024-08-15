FA charge for Rotherham United manager Steve Evans

By Paul Davis
Published 15th Aug 2024, 15:54 BST
Rotherham United manager Steve Evans walks off the pitch at Exeter City last Saturday. Picture: Jim BrailsfordRotherham United manager Steve Evans walks off the pitch at Exeter City last Saturday. Picture: Jim Brailsford
ROTHERHAM United boss Steve Evans has until Monday to respond to the FA after being hit with a misconduct charge following the open-day League One trip to Exeter City last weekend.

The Millers lost the match 1-0 and it is alleged the manager used improper language and/or behaviour and/or questioned the integrity of a match official in or around the changing rooms in the aftermath of the clash.

At the final whistle, he had refused the offer of a handshake from Exeter boss Gary Caldwell.

The FA announced the charge this afternoon.

It's not the first time a Rotherham boss has come under scrutiny from the ruling body in recent times

Last season, then-manager Matt Taylor had to serve a one-match touchline ban and was fined for the number of bookings he had accumulated.

Evans, a famously combustible figure in the past, said after his April appointment that he had mellowed since his first spell in charge at AESSEAL New York Stadium a decade ago but admitted that he was still capable of landing himself in hot water.

