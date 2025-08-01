Rotherham United summer signing Josh Benson. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

SUMMER signing Josh Benson has put a minor injury concern behind him and is set for a place in Rotherham's United's squad when the Millers kick off their League One campaign this weekend.

Manager Matt Hamshaw is full of praise for the former £1-million man who earned a deal by impressing during a trial in pre-season.

The central midfielder sat out last Saturday's final friendly at Accrington Stanley as a precaution but has been back out on the grass at Roundwood this week and has taken a full part in sessions.

“He's an excellent player,” his boss said. “He has a good pedigree. He was at Burnley in the Premier League and then went to Barnsley. He was at Arsenal as a kid. It's not a bad CV.

“He's a player who can do some unbelievably good things in difficult areas of the pitch, which is going to be key.”

Rotherham's opening-day opponents at AESSEAL New York Stadium this Saturday are newly-promoted Port Vale and Benson, with a clean bill of health, will be hoping for a start in an area of the pitch where the Millers look really strong.

“He had a tight calf, nothing more severe than that,” Hamshaw said. “I said last week that I didn't want to take any kind of risk. He's trained really well this week and comes into contention.”

Only a chequered fitness record has prevented Benson, aged 25, from making more of a mark as a pro.

After making a handful of top-flight appearances for Burnley, he moved to Barnsley for a seven-figure fee but injuries restricted him to 95 appearances in four years.

Rotherham gave him a chance to kick-start his career when he left the Tykes and became a free agent this summer.

Also vying for midfield places are Liam Kelly, Dru Yearwood, Joe Powell, Shaun McWilliams and Dan Gore while Kian Spence will add to the competition when he recovers from a damaged hamstring tendon.

“There will be times when Josh starts and we have to bring on someone else and vice versa,” Hamshaw said. “He gives me a great option at any point in a game.”

Meanwhile, centre-half Sean Raggett is closing in on a first-team return after an injury-plagued first year at the club.

The 31-year-old has been undergoing outdoor solo training sessions for around a month following a long-standing knee issie and is due to rejoin the main group shortly.