Rotherham United manager Steve Evans

THE other week, I took a trip down Memory Lane.

You would have found me in a quiet room at home with my head in my laptop looking back on the first full season of my first spell in charge here more than a decade ago.

This term, now I'm in the hot-seat for a second time, results and performances have been chequered. There have been some things to admire and some things that need addressing.

We're still fighting ridiculously hard to overcome two years of negativity before my return – training-ground blames, a lack of passion, a culture of losing et cetera.

On a scale of nought to ten, we're probably at four or five right now. It's my job to get that up to at least eight as quickly as possible.

I decided to reacquaint myself with how things went in 2012/13 at New York Stadium after Paul Raynor and I had left Crawley Town, whom we'd taken from the National League to the brink of promotion to League One, to accept the challenge of managing this magnificent club.

Our form in the first half of that campaign form was so up and down.

That's because we were trying to find a Crawley intensity, a Crawley passion, a Crawley way of playing – with better players.

Paul and I left Stevenage last April, after two successful years at the Lamex Stadium to come here again. Now we're now here trying to find a Stevenage intensity, a Stevenage passion, a Stevenage way of playing – with better players.

That can take a bit of time.

The gifted teams we had the first time around took a few transfer windows to assemble.

Injuries haven't helped us this season.

We brought in 14 players over the summer and two of them who I'd particularly want in the trenches with me every day of the week are Sean Raggett and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

We've had Raggy for only two League One matches while Jonno initially struggled to get fit and has been in the treatment room again.

We need to work through this period. As manager, you need the support of the fans, you need the support from up above – the chairman and board.

They'll be looking and saying: ‘This isn't what we envisaged seeing.’ It has to be sooner rather than later.

Going back to 2012/13 when we were in League Two, I was analysing the results and thinking to myself ‘I'm really pleased I had a good chairman in Tony Stewart' because we were so inconsistent.’

I can remember losing to Barnet and Bristol Rovers at home in January and a couple of fans throwing their season tickets at me.

You don't forget those days.

My pledge to our supporters is that I'll work long hours, as many hours as it takes.

You have to find a way to put the oil tanker back on course.

Birmingham City will be runaway champions of our division this term but the difference between the rest of the teams is minimal. This table will take a lot of sorting out.

If you believe the best manager who's ever lived – and I'm fed up of quoting his name – football doesn't get interesting until February or March.

The players don't have to do it for me, they have to do it for themselves. Anyone here who doesn't want to fight will be dropped like a ten-tonne boulder off the top of Big Ben. They will be gone and I will have no interest in them.

I'm certain the fans will stick by us. They can't lose faith when I'm here, can they!

By the way, here's a little reminder about how 2012/13 turned out.

We needed to win all of our last five games and that's just what we did.

A season with such a frustrating beginning had promotion as its ending.