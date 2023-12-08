JAMIE Lindsay is finally back in Rotherham United's first 11 and looking for another start this Saturday when Swansea City come calling at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

But the combative Scot accepts that he can't push too hard too soon after four months out with achilles trouble and knows he has to trust in others to decide how much game-time he gets.

The midfielder is so desperate to play his part in the bid for Championship survival that he'd no doubt put himself at risk again by playing every minute of every match if it was left up to him.

That's where the Millers management and medical staff come in!

“I'd start any time for the team,” he said. “It's about whether I'm fully ready for that. It's not my decision.

“I'd love to play every game. But when you're coming back from injury you've got to take your time and build it up. You've got to be a wee bit cautious.”

The 28-year-old came off the bench against Leeds United and Hull City and then started last weekend's goalless draw at Birmingham City.

He played well as he lasted beyond the 70-minute mark and it would be no surprise to see him starting again against the Swans as puts his injury misery behind him.

Lindsay appeared in the first two friendlies of the summer but then had to spend time with his damaged heel in a protective cast as the first 16 Championship matches of the season came and went without him

“It's been frustrating,” he said. “I'm eager to get back and help the lads. I hate missing training, never mind the games. When you're not involved, it's difficult.

“I'm probably not where I need to be yet. I feel good, but I need to gradually build things up and hopefully I'll soon be back to full fitness.”

Rotherham will take heart from their display in the West Midlands as they prepare for this weekend’s game, the first of two home matches on the spin.

Opposition boss Wayne Rooney admitted that the Millers had deserved to win after they’d had the better of proceedings against his Birmingham side last Saturday.

The Manchester United and England legend, who took charge of the Blues earlier this season, said: “We were probably fortunate in the end to come away with a point.”

Swansea arrive at New York in 18th spot after a stuttering start to life under Michael Duff who was fired on Monday.

They looked to have turned a corner when they won four league games in succession in late September and early October but haven't won in their last five outings.

Their last victory came at Blackburn Rovers on October 28.