g

The 31-year-old moved to the Championship Millers on loan from League One Wigan Athletic in the January transfer window and scored once in 12 appearances.

He sat out last weekend's home draw with Birmingham City and the medical verdict is that he won't play again this term and may require surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham are preparing to travel to Bristol City for the penultimate fixture of their campaign on Saturday before finishing off at home to Cardiff City and manager Steve Evans said: “Charlie's got a little problem with his ankle that rules him out beyond the close of the season.

Charlie Wyke plays against Huddersfield Town during his loan time with Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“He lives in the north west and he spoke to me about the possibility of being based there. We spoke to Wigan and he's gone back.”

“I think he's going to see a consultant and maybe have a little op to tidy it up. From my point of view, although he's contracted to us, he goes back to being a Wigan player.”

Evans had initially described the player's complaint as a heel spur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, midfielder Cafu and right-back Peter Kioso, who limped off in the first half of the Birmingham clash with groin and hamstring issues respectively, aren't expected to be fit enough to travel to Bristol.