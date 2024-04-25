Early Rotherham United exit for Charlie Wyke
The 31-year-old moved to the Championship Millers on loan from League One Wigan Athletic in the January transfer window and scored once in 12 appearances.
He sat out last weekend's home draw with Birmingham City and the medical verdict is that he won't play again this term and may require surgery.
Rotherham are preparing to travel to Bristol City for the penultimate fixture of their campaign on Saturday before finishing off at home to Cardiff City and manager Steve Evans said: “Charlie's got a little problem with his ankle that rules him out beyond the close of the season.
“He lives in the north west and he spoke to me about the possibility of being based there. We spoke to Wigan and he's gone back.”
“I think he's going to see a consultant and maybe have a little op to tidy it up. From my point of view, although he's contracted to us, he goes back to being a Wigan player.”
Evans had initially described the player's complaint as a heel spur.
Meanwhile, midfielder Cafu and right-back Peter Kioso, who limped off in the first half of the Birmingham clash with groin and hamstring issues respectively, aren't expected to be fit enough to travel to Bristol.
Another midfield man, Sam Clucas, who missed the City match after hurting his knee a week earlier at Swansea City, is also set to be absent.