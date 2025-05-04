Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw admits he's been having sleepless nights over his last few decisions as Rotherham United contracts D-Day approaches.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new boss is due to meet with players on Tuesday to tell those coming to the end of their deals who is going to be offered fresh terms and who is going to be released.

He may also inform some of his squad who have time left on their contracts that they aren't part of his future plans and would be better off heading elsewhere in search of more game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 43-year-old, who has been in the hot-seat for five weeks, has made up his mind on virtually all of his players but still has a little deliberating left to do.

“There are one or two where I keep waking up thinking ‘I could change my mind’,” he said after yesterday's last-day League One win over Peterborough United. “I'm sure that when Tuesday comes I'll make the right call.

“I'm certain on 95 per cent of it. There's always five per cent where you're thinking ‘Can I get a bit more out of him? Could I do a little bit with them?’”

Players whose deals are due to expire are Dillon Phillips, Jake Hull, Hamish Douglas, Alex MacDonald, Jack Holmes, Josh Kayode, Andre Green, Ciaran McGuckin, Ben Hatton and Josh Ayres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys are also in that bracket and already have offers from the club on the table.

The Millers finished in 13th spot but have shown play-off form since Hamshaw's arrival, taking 14 points from his eight matches in charge during the run-in.

The manager saluted the effort of the men he inherited from Steve Evans and says he has had to take emotion out of the process of finalising who stays and who goes.

“It's not a personal decision, it's just a business decision,” he said. “I can't fault any of the lads' effort or commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lads have come back from injury and given me all they've got. Shaun McWilliams today ... he's absolutely blowing, but he's going to be blowing because he's tried everything to get back for me, which is amazing. Dan Gore is another one who has tried his hardest to come back.”

Hamshaw initially took the job until the close of the campaign but was upgraded to permanent boss after three wins in his opening four matches.

“I can't thank the lads enough,” he said. “I'm not sitting here saying I'm the be all and end all as a manager.

“You have to have players who get you the job. Those lads have got me the job because we got results together. That will always stay close to my heart, whether they stay here or move on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loanees Mallik Wilks, Louie Sibley, Pelly Mpanzu and Gore have now left the Millers. Sheffield Wednesday's Wilks and Luton Town's Mpanzu are about to become free agents while Sibley and Gore are returning to parent clubs Oxford United and Manchester United respectively.

“I would like to put on record my thanks to the loan players,” Hamshaw said. “They've been brilliant for me.”