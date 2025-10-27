Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“DIZZY heights, Mate. Dizzy heights.”

I'd just mentioned 15th place and a five-match unbeaten run to Matt Hamshaw.

The Rotherham United manager's reply suggested that he isn't getting too excited just yet.

The 43-year-old has been there and done it as a coach – three Millers League One promotions and one with Derby County in six years between 2018 and 2024.

Now, in the hot-seat that was once occupied by his mentor, Paul Warne, he knows that the present sequence will mean something only if his side can build on it.

“We're in a good vein of form, we're keeping clean sheets,” he said. “It's hard for a manager to give players confidence, but results give players confidence.

“If you speak to any of the lads, they'll tell you that my manner and my tone hasn't changed from when we were next to bottom.

“I still believe in the process, I believe in what we're trying to do. I don't think we're anywhere near the finished article, but I think we've got the potential to be all right.”

The derby delight at Barnsley last Saturday was a far, far cry from Mansfield Town only four weeks earlier when the boss had headed towards the travelling fans after a last-gasp loss and been met with abuse.

The Millers were an injury-hit drop-zone side then. Now, they have two successive home league games coming up against Burton Albion and Lincoln City hat give them the opportunity to gatecrash the top ten.

“Good teams don't just stand still, good teams keep going,” Hamshaw said after watching his players see off the Tykes. “I've just said that to the group.

“We're not the finished article yet, but we keep developing, we keep learning and the lads are starting to take on the messages. And we're starting to get a bit more of a clean bill of health, which is important.

“I'm not blowing my own trumpet but, obviously, people are well aware of what we did at Rotherham in the past

“We went on runs of 20-25 games, so five – I don't mean to play it down – isn't a lot. We need to make sure that we consistently keep performing, keep working as hard as we can, keep working on things in training and keep showing the things we're showing.”

I thought he must have been exaggerating with his talk of '20-25'. However, a check of the record books confirmed an unbeaten stretch of 21 games in the 2021/22 campaign before a Boxing Day defeat at Accrington Stanley.

Still in the infancy of his reign, the boss has always cautioned that a ‘reset’, following 13 summer signings and two previous seasons of suffering under other regimes, would take time.

He's endured barbs – ‘too nice’, ‘out of his depth’, ‘clueless’ and worse.

“I think that sometimes I'm misconstrued as just a nice guy,” he said. “I don't think that people actually know me. I was probably the angry one among the staff when I was coaching here before.

“I'm a supporter myself so I know what this club means to the fans. I've spoken to players about this badge and what it stands for, about who we are and what it means to me.

“I'm talking about it as if it's Man United. But to me, it is my Man United. This club is my life and has been since I was a kid. I just want it to succeed. I want people to be happy and to be proud.”

October stats of ‘DWWWW’ going into tomorrow night's Vertu Trophy tie against the kids of Manchester City is some record, although the boss was quick to play it down. “Let's not get carried away,” he said

Yet something is undeniably, perceptibly stirring.

The scenes at the final whistle at Oakwell were uplifting. Hamshaw raised his arms in salute to supporters, they raised their voices in acclaim of him.

Mansfield seemed much longer than a month ago.