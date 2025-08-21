Rotherham United summer signing Dru Yearwood.

LIFE had its challenges being thousands of miles away from his family but there were benefits to playing his football in America.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I came up against Lionel Messi a few times,” says Dru Yearwood with a touch of pride. “The boys kill me because I showed them the picture of me playing against him!”

The ‘boys’ he's talking about are his new teammates at Rotherham United whom he joined this summer after spending more than three years in the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was just a kid and a pandemic had taken its grip on the world when he made the decision in 2020 to leave Brentford and try his luck across the Atlantic.

“I had to grow up quickly,” he says. “I went out there as a 20-year-old. And in the middle of Covid as well. There was a lot of ‘alone’ time. It feels like yesterday that I was getting on the plane on my own, crying my eyes out, going: ‘Mum, no.’

“I loved my time out there, though. I wouldn't change it at all. I don't regret anything that happened. It was all lessons, just an amazing time for me. If you'd asked me at 18, I'd have told you: ‘Nah, I'm not going there.’ Then, when I went, it was a fantastic experience."

He chose America because a permanent deal and regular game time were on offer and Brentford were reluctant to sanction anything other than a loan move to another club in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew that I was going to play every week,” he says. “That was the main thing for me at the time.”

But it came at a price as Covid considerations meant that time with loved ones was at a premium: “I got there in August and I didn't see my family until just before Christmas when I flew home. The MLS season got pushed back and I went back in March. I don't think my family flew out until ... it will have been late that year, September or October.”

We're chatting at Rotherham's Roundwood base after training last Thursday. It's the first time we've met and, sitting in a T-shirt, shorts and flip-flops in the interview room, he's immediately relaxed and friendly.

The 25-year-old spent several months without a club after bidding farewell to the States and his time with New York Red Bulls and Nashville towards the end of 2024 and came through an arduous pre-season programme with the Millers to earn himself a contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I definitely feel fitter than I've been for the last few years,” he says. “The last few years, I've kind of had injuries here and there, little niggles which have hindered me, which has been annoying.

“Now, I'm in a space where I can work on my body. The medical guys here give you everything. I'm definitely taking advantage of it and hopefully I can kick on now and don't get any little niggles that hold me back.

“Touch wood, I'm good. A lot more starts, a lot more ‘90s’ hopefully ... that's the plan for me. A big goal I have set for myself is to play as much as I can and win as many games as I can.”

Anyway, back to a certain Argentinian World-Cup-winning, Ballon-d'Or-collecting superstar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got nutmegged by him,” Yearwood laughs. “There is a video out there of me getting nutmegged by Messi!”

The midfielder, who now has his own place in South Yorkshire, hails from Harlow and was a youngster at Arsenal before making the grade with Southend United and then moving to Brentford for a seven-figure fee.

Happily, his mum, dad and older brother no longer have to board jets to watch him in action, but they still have to rack up the miles to cheer him on.

“My family are very, very close to me,” he says. “They're at pretty much every game. It's crazy. They're driving up from Essex to Rotherham so it's not 20 minutes down the road. It's a long old drive. They've been there every step of the way for me. I can't thank them enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The other Saturday at Stevenage, they were all there. That was kind of a close game for them. For my home debut the week before, just my mum and dad came.

“I've just moved into my apartment so their plan now is to come up on Friday night and we can have dinner together.”

Yearwood has a small frame but a big smile and is engaging company as he discusses his excitement at reigniting his career in a new era under first-time boss Matt Hamshaw.

After two substitute appearances, he has started the last two matches and is hoping to keep his place for Saturday's visit of Wigan Athletic. He and Rotherham, he feels, are right for each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You kind of hear stories about what it was like before,” he says. “It's a good place to be right now. The guys talk about last year, it wasn't the nicest place to be. It's credit to the gaffer and the staff that they've changed the atmosphere around.

“I like to think that I'm a positive guy as well so I'm happy they've added me to the group. I can make a few people laugh. Some don't laugh! It's a good atmosphere, the guys are all great.

“I believe in the group, I believe in the coaches, I believe in the other staff. It's a kind of group I've never been a part of in England.

“That Brentford team I was in was really special but it was more of a football-based relationship with guys. Here, it's more of a case of everyone being together. They're people who you really care about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you didn't know he was from the south, you'd quickly guess as the accent gives him away.

“It's my first time living up north,” he says. “It's a little bit of a change but it's nice. People are much friendlier!”

He includes his teammates in that, although he has been holding something back from them. “The Messi nutmeg, the boys don't know about that,” he grins. “I'm keeping that quiet!”

Family means so much to him and the dressing room is almost becoming an extension of that.

“We're proper friends,” he says. “It's special, you know. You'd run through a wall for them. I feel like some guys in there I could call my brother.”