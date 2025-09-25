Rotherham United frontman Martin Sherif. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United may have to wait a little longer before bringing back loan duo Martin Sherif and Kion Etete to bolster their injury-hit frontline.

Both strikers are training again after hamstring and knee issues respectively and manager Matt Hamshaw would love to include them in the squad for Saturday's League One trip to Mansfield Town.

The Millers haven't given up hope of the pair making the matchday 18 but look likely to err on the side of caution after speaking with their parent clubs.

Sherif went back to Everton for testing on Monday while there have been discussions over Etete with Cardiff City.

“It might not be Saturday,” Hamshaw told the Advertiser. “We'll see how they get on for the rest of the week and it will be a last-minute decision on both of them.”

Their absence at Field Mill would be a big blow for Rotherham who are also without last season's top scorer, Sam Nombe, and Josh Kayode and have only one fit senior frontman in Jordan Hugill .

Hamshaw expects Sherif and Etete to be available for Thursday's home clash with high-flying Bradford City but will take into account the thinking of Everton and Cardiff for this weekend.

“We're in constant contact with both clubs,” he said. “We don't want to take any unnecessary risks and have a player play in one game and then sit out the next three or four.

“It will be frustrating if they miss out because we need our strikers back.”

The Millers, who fell into the drop zone after last Saturday's home loss to Stockport County, head to Mansfield seeking their first away points of the campaign.

Town have injury issues of their own and could be without ten of their players.