Sam Nombe in first-half action for Rotherham United at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United headed home full of frustration and with a new casualty to contend with after coming close to holding mighty Birmingham City to a draw this afternoon.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers' numbers have been depleted in the new year by injuries and transfer-window departures and they lost dangerman Mallik Wilks in the first half at St Andrew's.

But that didn't stop them taking the lead against League One's biggest spenders before succumbing late on to a barrage of second-half pressure just when a hard-earned point looked to be in sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result left them in 15th spot, five points away from the top 10.

Sam Nombe in first-half action for Rotherham United at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips was twice called into early action, pulling off a diving save to divert Kieran Dowell's bending free-kick and then holding on to a low effort from the same player when the ensuing corner came in.

In the 12th minute, Rotherham fans played their part in a rousing minute's applause for 12-year-old Blues fan Leo Ross who was fatally stabbed last month.

Play was stopped so that both teams could join in.

Rotherham boss Steve Evans is tipping table-topping Birmingham to win the league by 12 points but the home side were having little joy against his men who were defending well and looking to strike on the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were a couple of 'nearly' moments for Wilks and Louie Sibley fired over the bar from just outside the penalty box.

Lyndon Dykes whipped a long-range effort just off target for City who had kicked off unbeaten in their last 16 matches and without a home defeat in the league all season.

The Millers' injury woes deepened in the 27th minute when Wilks was forced off, which meant an earlier-than-expected debut for new boy Dan Gore, signed on loan from Manchester United on the eve of the match.

Lightning reactions from Phillips denied £15-million man Jay Stansfield an opener, the keeping flinging out a hand to keep out a goalbound shot, and Dykes drove the rebound wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Sibley tried his luck with a lob that wasn't far off target before the visitors came agonisingly close to taking a 37th-minute lead.

Cameron Humphreys' pass split the Birmingham defence, Joe Powell delivered to the back post and Andre Green's downward header beat keeper Ryan Allsop and was going in until Ben Davies made a last-gasp intervention on the line.

Better was to come two minutes before the break when Powell played a short corner to Gore who delivered a superb cross that allowed Sam Nombe to power a header into the corner of the net.

Rotherham were showing two changes to the side that had started the midweek win over Cambridge United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Raggett and Nombe came in, with Joe Rafferty and Alex MacDonald missing out through injury. The bench contained only six substitutes.

Rotherham's lead lasted until the 53rd minute when they passed up on chances to clear and Stansfield applied a smart finish to Dykes' head-down.

Evans' side were living dangerously and were relieved to see Ethan Laird's header slip by the post.

They remained under pressure but survived until the 80th minute when Hakeem Odoffin brought down Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Stansfield converted from the spot.

Close for the Millers but, sadly, not close enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham (4-1-3-2): Ryan Allsop; Ethan Laird, Christoph Klarer, Ben Davies, Alex Cochrane; Tomoki Iwata (Krystian Bielik 84); Kieran Dowell (Marc Leonard 61), Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Keshi Anderson (Scott Wright 61); Lyndon Dykes (Alfie May 61), Jay Stansfield (Grant Hanley 84). Subs not used: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Luke Harris.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Hakeem Odoffin, Sean Raggett, Zak Jules, Reece James; Louie Sibley (Jack Holmes 87), Cameron Humphreys, Joe Powell; Andre Green (Jordan Hugill 81); Mallik Wilks (Dan Gore 27), Sam Nombe. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Liam Kelly, Ben Hatton.

Goals: Nombe 43 (Rotherham); Stansfield 53, 80 pen (Birmingham)

Referee: Farai Hallam (Surrey)

Attendance: 24,393 (518)