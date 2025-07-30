Rotherham United new boy Ar'jany Martha.

ROTHERHAM United this afternoon made former Ajax youngster Ar'jany Martha their ninth new boy of the summer.

Manager Matt Hamshaw is really excited about the capture of the talented left wing-back who has come to AESSEAL New York Stadium on a three-year deal.

The Millers have paid an undisclosed fee to take the 21-year-old from Belgian side Beerschot.

The Advertiser understands he arrived in Rotherham over the weekend and will train with his new teammates tomorrow now that all the paperwork involved in an international transfer has been cleared.

Fans are likely to get their first glimpse of him on Saturday as he is set to be in the squad for the League One opening-day clash at home to Port Vale.

Rotterdam-born Martha, who came through the youth ranks at Sparta Rotterdam, moved to Dutch giants Ajax in 2020 and starred for their second team in Holland's second division before breaking into the senior side in 2023.

He played in Holland's top league, the Eredivisie, and also in the Europa League, making 13 appearances prior to joining Beerschot last July.

Rotherham director of football recruitment Rob Scott is focusing some of his time on Europe and Martha arrives only five days after fellow Dutchman Denzel Hall came through the door at New York.

The player is left-footed, mobile and tricky, has an eye for goal and can operate on either flank.

Hamshaw believes that the former Dutch youth international, who now plays for the Curacao national side, has the ability to make a real mark in League One in the forthcoming season.

Martha had 18 outings last term for Beerschot in Belgium's elite division, the Pro League.

Today's deal completes the Millers' hunt for wing-backs and they remain in pursuit of a striker and a centre-half to round off their summer incomings.