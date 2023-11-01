Register
Does Arvin Appiah have what it takes to make the Rotherham United starting 11? Matt Taylor gives his view

ARVIN Appiah has the chance to make the upgrade from impact player to regular starter in the absence of Rotherham United teammate Andre Green.
By Paul Davis
Published 1st Nov 2023, 17:39 GMT
Rotherham United loanee Arvin Appiah. Picture: Jim BrailsfordRotherham United loanee Arvin Appiah. Picture: Jim Brailsford
Rotherham United loanee Arvin Appiah. Picture: Jim Brailsford

So far this season, the loan winger's best work for the Championship has been done coming off the bench for the Millers.

However, manager Matt Taylor is hoping the former Nottingham Forest youngster is the player who can fill the void on the flanks now that Green has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign by a ruptured Achilles tendon.

“Arvin will see it as a big opportunity because he can play in the position that Andre has vacated,” the boss said. “There are still aspects of his game that we want to improve on, but he has something in terms of his one-v-one ability and his ability to beat a man.”

Appiah, who moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium from Spanish LaLiga side Almeria in the summer, made a slow start to life in South Yorkshire but has shown glimpses of his threat during his two starts and six substitute outings for his new club.

The 22-year-old was particularly dangerous in cameo appearances against Cardiff City, Bristol City and Southampton

“He’s getting to where he needs to be,” said Taylor. “He was a little bit ‘cold’ when we first signed him in terms of having little game-time and no pre-season under his belt. That was probably evidenced in his first couple of games for us, but since then he’s been a real threat for us at times.

“Andre's injury is a shame but it gives someone else an opportunity to step up.”

Related topics:Matt TaylorMillersNottingham ForestSouth Yorkshire