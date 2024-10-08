That winning feeling against Reading. Picture: Jim Brailsford

IS this the start of something good? We'll soon find out, won't we.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two wins and a draw in our last three outings mean we're going pretty well after the ups and downs early in the season with a rebuilt squad.

This is a totally new group, something that is often forgotten, in my opinion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now we have three tough tests coming up and we'll know more after those. I have complete belief in my players but I'm not getting carried away. There is much work to be done.

That winning feeling against Reading. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Our next two away games are Peterborough United and Leyton Orient. They are really good teams led by good managers. I'd go as far as saying Darren Ferguson at Posh is probably the best boss in League One. Like us, he and his team are finding this season tough.

Peterborough is my adopted home city and I used to manage the club. I have total respect for them but, God, I so want us to win! I live among the Posh fans and it’s important that I have the big smile on Sunday morning.

Between those matches is a home clash with Wrexham. I've described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of our division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham City are the boys with the big money. Wrexham have also got money and they've got the movie stars as well.

I was delighted to see us fight back from going a goal down against Reading last Saturday. I hope that it's a sign that I'm changing the mindset here after a very tough two years or so for this wonderful club before my April return.

When I was first in charge a decade ago, fans could go for a pie when we were a goal down and when they came back we'd be 2-1 up because we were that type of team.

Those supporters have watched defeat after defeat in recent times. When their team went a goal down, they'd think: ‘Here we go.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New York Stadium would be emptying on 65/70 minutes if Rotherham were a goal down because fans expected it to go on and be two or three.

When you're working hard all week and thinking ‘If we lose the first goal on Saturday we'll get beaten by three’, it's pretty hard to keep turning up.

We'll lose games at New York, of course we will because it's a tough division, but it should never be through a lack of fight. We must all believe.

Fight is something that was forgotten here. Those days can never come back to New York.

************************

I'VE been told off by the wife!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She saw me get a bit emotional during my media duties after we'd got that away monkey off our backs at Cambridge United last week and wasn't best pleased.

“Why are you mentioning me?” she asked.

To be fair, she wasn't the only person I thanked for their support as I spoke to journalists. It might have sounded more like an Oscars speech than an after-match interview but I promise that every word came straight from the heart.

Everyone at the club had been talking about the two-year spell of not winning on our travels.

It became a real story for the media and I understand that. It has to be a story when the wait is that long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I know what the win means to so many people. If I had 20 quid for every time our chairman, Tony Stewart, mentioned the away record I'd be nearly as rich as he is!

Of all the many happy scenes after the final whistle at the Abbey Stadium I think my favourite was when I got back to the dressing room and checked my phone.

The Evans clan were having a party on our family chat and there was a video of my grandchildren, Joseph and James, celebrating at home as the final whistle went on Sky TV.

My family have always played a huge part in my managerial career. Who motivates the motivator? They do. Sometimes, in dark moments, I need them around me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can pick your friends, you can't pick your family. But I would have picked the wife, daughters and grandkids I've got anyway, 100 per cent I would have. They're there for me when no-one else is.

My mum and dad aren't here now, but I would have picked them too. I was brought up on a big Glasgow council estate in the most basic but brilliant environment. It was tin baths and bonfires and a lot of love.

That will strike a chord with a lot of Rotherham fans. I bleed the way that you bleed.

Thank you for the support you show me.