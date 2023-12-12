THE new era under Leam Richardson got off to a losing start as Rotherham United fell to a home defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion this evening.

The head coach, appointed only a day before the Championship clash, was taking charge of the Millers for the first time at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

He was given a good reception before kick-off but that was where the warmth ended on a winter's night as the defeat kept his new side rooted to the foot of the table.

Rotherham nullified opponents with promotion aspirations for much of the match but offered little in attack.

Arvin Appiah battles for Rotherham United in the first half against West Brom at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The game turned early in the second half when Dexter Lembikisa failed to clear his lines and gifted Albion their first goal and a moment of magic at the end doubled the scoreline.

Richardson had walked out on the pitch to acknowledge fans and then watched a lack-lustre opening that brought no opportunities for either team.

It wasn't until the 21st minute that either goalkeeper was called into action, Alex Palmer making a comfortable save from Jordan Hugill's header.

The contest continued to match the weather - dull and deary - and the first half had been pretty much a non-event until three minutes before the interval.

West Brom had arrived in fifth spot but were showing no play-off spark as both sides each contained the other without undue concern.

New York roused itself for the first time as Seb Revan cut through the Baggies defence with a mazy run and sent a fierce shot not far over the bar.

Soon afterwards the half-time whistle went and no-one was sorry to hear it.

Rotherham had made three changes to the side that had gone down to ten men through Daniel Ayala's dismissal in Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Swansea City.

The centre-half was banned for this fixture while Sam Nombe and Lee Peltier dropped to the bench during a three-match week that is testing the resources of the injury-hit Millers who were able to name only seven substitutes.

Sean Morrison, Lembikisa and Hugill, all subs against the Swans, came into the starting 11.

Seven minutes after the restart Jayson Molumby sliced a volley wide as West Brom dominated possession and began to take a grip on the game.

Seconds later, they were ahead. Lembikisa's clearance was far too weak and it fell to Grady Diangana whose shot went in via a deflection off Hakeem Odoffin.

There was no way back for Rotherham who failed to muster a serious attempt on target as they chased an equaliser against organised opposition who snuffed out any sniff of a threat.

Jed Wallace stepped up in the 90th minute to complete the Millers' misery with a stunning 20-yard free-kick.

Richardson knew it at the start and he certainly knew it by the end: he has much work to do.

Rotherham (4-2-3-1): Viktor Johansson; Dexter Lembikisa, Sean Morrison, Hakeem Odoffin, Seb Revan; Jamie Lindsay (Grant Hall 70), Christ Tiehi; Arvin Appiah (Sam Nombe 70), Ollie Rathbone (Tom Eaves 90+2), Cohen Bramall; Jordan Hugill (Georgie Kelly 84). Subs: Dillon Phillips, Lee Peltier, Ciaran McGuckin.

West Brom (3-4-3): Alex Palmer; Kyle Bartley, Cedric Kipre, Okay Yokuslu (Nathaniel Chalobah 90+2); Darnell Furlong (Semi Ajayi 90+2), Jayson Molumby (Jed Wallace 66), Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend; Grady Diangana (Tom Fellows 66), Brandon Thomas-Asante, Jeremy Sarmiento (Pipa 79). Subs not used: Josh Griffiths, Erik Pieters, John Swift, Adam Reach.

Goals: Diangana 54, Wallace 90 (West Brom).

Referee: Sam Barrott (West Yorkshire).