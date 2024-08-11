Dillon Phillips in action for Rotherham United at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans left until the final few hours before kick-off before deciding to give the opening-day nod to Rotherham United goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

The shot-stopper has spent the summer battling with new boy Cameron Dawson for the starting jersey and each has been given the chance in pre-season matches to take their claim.

Phillips just edged it and was between the sticks at Exeter City as the Millers kicked off their League One campaign yesterday with a 1-0 loss in a match that kicked off at 5.30pm.

Speaking after the match, Evans revealed how close the battle has been, saying: “100 per cent, 50:50. The decision was taken at lunch-time today.”

Phillips played well, pulling off several second-half saves including a superb one when he spread himself at point-blank range and deflected Jack Aitchison’s shot over the bar.

“I got it right, didn't I,” said Evans. “Dillon was outstanding.”

In his first year at AESSEAL New York Stadium last term, Phillips was understudy to now-departed Viktor Johansson. Dawson moved to the Millers in June after turning down a new contract at boyhood club Sheffield Wednesday.

“We have two good goalkeepers,” Evans said. “All through pre-season, we were finding it difficult to split them. Dillon got the nudge and he performed particularly well.

“Cam will be hurting, he'll want to get in the team. It's a brilliantly competitive area of the pitch for us.”

Meanwhile, Johansson kept a clean sheet on his debut for new club Stoke City yesterday as the Championship Potters won 1-0 at home to Coventry City.