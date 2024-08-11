Dillon Phillips or Cameron Dawson? How Rotherham United goalkeeper decision went right down to the wire
The shot-stopper has spent the summer battling with new boy Cameron Dawson for the starting jersey and each has been given the chance in pre-season matches to take their claim.
Phillips just edged it and was between the sticks at Exeter City as the Millers kicked off their League One campaign yesterday with a 1-0 loss in a match that kicked off at 5.30pm.
Speaking after the match, Evans revealed how close the battle has been, saying: “100 per cent, 50:50. The decision was taken at lunch-time today.”
Phillips played well, pulling off several second-half saves including a superb one when he spread himself at point-blank range and deflected Jack Aitchison’s shot over the bar.
“I got it right, didn't I,” said Evans. “Dillon was outstanding.”
In his first year at AESSEAL New York Stadium last term, Phillips was understudy to now-departed Viktor Johansson. Dawson moved to the Millers in June after turning down a new contract at boyhood club Sheffield Wednesday.
“We have two good goalkeepers,” Evans said. “All through pre-season, we were finding it difficult to split them. Dillon got the nudge and he performed particularly well.
“Cam will be hurting, he'll want to get in the team. It's a brilliantly competitive area of the pitch for us.”
Meanwhile, Johansson kept a clean sheet on his debut for new club Stoke City yesterday as the Championship Potters won 1-0 at home to Coventry City.
