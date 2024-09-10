Rotherham United go in front at Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

RIVAL boss Nathan Jones has claimed Rotherham United “didn't try to play” as his high-flying Charlton Athletic side came close to being toppled by the Millers last weekend.

Steve Evans' men were leading 1-0 at the Valley on Saturday in the closing stages of the League One clash and the Addicks were fearing a first third-tier home loss until they equalised with 18 minutes to go.

The visitors, who are climbing the table following a win and a draw in their last two matches, created more openings and had more attempts on target than Charlton.

But that didn't stop Jones saying: “Rotherham didn’t try to play. They go into the frontline and get on second balls. They have sporadic attacks where you have to win the first balls and get on the seconds.”

The Millers went in front with a long-range wonder-strike from Liam Kelly before Chuks Aneke levelled with a goal of equal quality.

Jordan Hugill had a late opportunity to make it a three-point haul but sent a good effort not far wide.

Jones, who rejected the chance to take the hot-seat at AESSEAL New York Stadium last season, reckons that Rotherham's approach makes for “a real 50:50 game”.

"Anything can happen," he said. “The Hugill chance, for example – it was a throw-in, they flick it down, someone touches it and they shoot. It is very difficult to stop everything.”

He praised the standard of defending from his own team who are in a play-off spot and have dropped points at home only to the Millers.

“The only time we look like conceding is when someone shoots from 30 yards," he said. “Apart from that, we’re as good a defensive side as there is at nullifying an attack.

“We have to make sure we block shots. We have to get better and get to the ball quicker. We can’t just turn around and say it is a good strike, I’m not going to accept that.

“We tried to create a really good fluency in the game but didn’t show enough composure to do that. It is a really hard-fought point. We showed good character to come back from conceding.”