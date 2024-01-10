ROTHERHAM United lost a player today as loanee Dexter Lembikisa became the Championship club's first departure of the January transfer window.

The defender has been recalled by Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers who intend to place the 20-year-old Jamaica international with another second-tier side for the rest of the season.

Lembikisa, signed by previous manager Matt Taylor, made 25 league appearances for the Millers and the highlight of his stay was his stunning goal in a 2-1 home win over Norwich City on September 2.

The right-back started his career in S60 brightly but his defensive shortcomings became an issue as he cost drop-zone Rotherham several goals.

New boss Leam Richardson used the youngster in a wing-back role which was more suited to the player's attacking instincts.

The Millers have cover on the right of their backline after recalling Peter Kioso from his loan spell with League One Peterborough to compete with Lee Peltier.