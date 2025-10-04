Rotherham United centre-back Lenny Agbaire. Picture: Jim Brailsford

YOUNG centre-half duo Lenny Agbaire and Jamal Baptiste issued apologies in the wake of Rotherham United's derby clash with Yorkshire rivals Bradford City.

Both players gave their worst displays in a Millers shirt since their arrivals as the home side let a two-goal advantage slip on their way to a 2-2 draw against the League One leaders at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Thursday night.

Manager Matt Hamshaw revealed their contrition when asked if he would be putting an arm around their shoulders or delivering a rollicking.

“A little bit of both,” he said. “You've got to know the characters of your players. They're both big boys, they both understand it. They're both apologetic in there (the dressing room), but that doesn't get us the three points.”

Rotherham United loan centre-half Jamal Baptiste. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Agbaire was substituted late on after being culpable for Bradford's 81st-minute equaliser and was gutted that he'd under-performed.

“I think you saw Lenny's reaction when he came off – he's got his head in his hands on the bench,” Hamshaw said. “He understands it.”

Twenty-year-old former Celtic prospect Agbaire and Sheffield United loanee Baptiste, aged 21, have generally done well so far this season and the Rotherham boss is tipping the pair to play big parts for the rest of the campaign.

Neither has much senior experience and Hamshaw highlighted that as a reason for their poor showings.

“Sometimes, the issue is that players come from under-21s football – where they've been bigger and stronger and quicker than the others – and they get caught out,” he said. “You see it a lot with younger players, certainly with centre-backs, because you don't see too many young centre-backs.

“I thought at times they did really well (against Bradford), but people remember the goals and them not getting tight. People make mistakes. You don't make mistakes on purpose, nobody does in life.

“The two lads are devastated, they know they should just kick it into the stands and nobody would care less. It's for us to work with them to make them better.”