Former Rotherham United man Curtis Tilt.

A ROTHERHAM United old boy will miss out on a return to AESSEAL New York Stadium in tomorrow night's Yorkshire derby against Bradford City.

Curtis Tilt endured a difficult two-year spell with the Millers, making only one appearance between 2020 and 2022 following a six-figure move from Blackpool during the reign of Paul Warne.

The centre-half went on to do well at Wigan Athletic and Salford City and then impressed in the early part of the season after joining Bradford in the summer.

However, the 34-year-old last month suffered a hamstring injury that required surgery and won't be available to play for the Bantams against Matt Hamshaw's men.

The clash pits 23rd-placed Rotherham against the side at the summit of League One and Hamshaw is hoping that the evening occasion and the fact that the game is being shown live on Sky Sports TV will inspire his team to claim only their third win of the campaign and climb out of the drop zone.

"I just love a night game – floodlights, New York, fans, I just love it," the manager said. "I love the smell of a night game. I don't know what it is, it just excites me. Bring it on, we're looking forward to it.

"The TV cameras will be there. I appreciate that Bradford are top of the league and have had a really good season. I also appreciate that our fans are probably going to the game and thinking: 'We don't know what we're going to get.'

"We just need to be positive. I'm positive, the staff are positive, the players are positive. We need that reinforcement from the stands.

"I'm as disappointed as anybody (over the league position), but we're eight games into a season and we're building something. It's going to take time, we'll get there."

Bradford will also be without the services of captain Max Power as the veteran midfielder serves a one-match ban after picking up his fifth booking of the season in last Saturday's 1-0 home triumph over Blackpool.

Forward Calum Kavanagh, whose goals played a part in the Bantams' promotion from League Two last term, is likely to be absent as he completes his recovery from a pre-season shin complaint.

Joe Wright is fit after injury and could make the squad, although fellow centre-back Aden Baldwin is set to remain out of contention with a calf issue.