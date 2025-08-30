Kion Etete in first-half action for Rotherham United at Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United slipped to a loss in their first League One derby of the season as they went down at South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers in today’s lunch-time kick-off.

The last time the two sides had been in the same division, in 2021/22, the Millers had triumphed in three games by an aggregate scoreline of 13-0 on their way to third-tier promotion.

But times have changed and this afternoon’s loss dropped them a place in the table to 18th while Rovers climbed into second spot ahead of the 3pm round of fixtures.

Having fallen behind in the first half, Rotherham couldn’t make a spell of second-half pressure tell and the home team, who hit the woodwork twice during the encounter, did enough to merit their victory.

The visitors made the stronger start and had already had a couple of shots blocked before home goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala was called into action in the ninth minute.

Denzel Hall played in Martin Sherif down the right and the Millers man's low effort was saved.

There was a raucous atmosphere inside the Eco-Power Stadium where more than 2,500 away fans were in full voice.

Glenn Middleton whipped a free-kick wide for Rovers but it was the visitors who had had a definite edge in the opening 20 minutes.

More good work on the right flank between Hall and Sherif ended in Shaun McWilliams having a shot from a tight angle kept out by Lo-Tutala.

However, Matt Hamshaw's men fell behind in the 25th minute when Owen Bailey outjumped Reece James at the back post to head home James Maxwell's cross.

Galvanised by their goal, Doncaster took a grip of the game and George Broadbent fired an effort over the bar before having another attempt saved by Cameron Dawson.

Rotherham had an escape when Glenn Middleton hit the bar with a curling effort and they were glad to get to the break and have the opportunity to regroup.

They had started with young loan duo Sherif and Kion Etete up front after the pair had looked promising together in the second half of last weekend's draw with Wigan Athletic.

New centre-half Jamal Baptiste was on the bench two days following his switch from Sheffield United for the rest of the season and came on during the seccnd half.

The Millers have been hit by absences at the heart of their rearguard and Sean Raggett missed out with injury only four games into his comeback following a long-term knee issue.

Fortunately, Zak Jules had recovered from a hamstring niggle and was able to step back into the side.

Within minutes of the restart, Rotherham had another let-off when Dawson opted to punch rather than catch a cross and Tom Nixon rattled a post.

Going towards their own supporters, they responded immediately and Ar'Jany Martha forced a sharp stop from Lo-Tutala.

Marvin Kaleta had replaced Sherif at the interval – with Martha moving into a more advanced role – and was looking a real danger on the left as the Millers came back into the contest.

They pushed forward without creating any clear-cut openings, although Etete had a penalty appeal rejected and Hall shot into the side-netting.

At the other end, Dawson saved from Middleton as the clock began to tick down and Jordan Hugill and Damola Ajayi traded off-target shots in stoppage time.

That left Rotherham tasting derby-day defeat – following Tuesday’s Carabao Cup exit at Barnsley – for the second time in five days.

Doncaster (4-2-3-1): Thimothee Lo-Tutala; Tom Nixon, Connor O'Riordan, Matty Pearson, James Maxwell (ack Senior. 85); Owen Bailey, George Broadbent; Glenn Middleton (Jay McGrath 81), Harry Clifton (Ben Close 69), Jordan Gibson (Damola Ajayi 69); Billy Sharp (Brandon Hanlan 81). Subs not used: Ian Lawlor, Charlie Crew.

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty (Jordan Hugill 71), Zak Jules (Jamal Baptiste 71), Reece James; Dru Yearwood; Denzel Hall, Shaun McWilliams, Joe Powell, Ar'Jany Martha; Martin Sherif (Marvin Kaleta H-T), Kion Etete (Ciaran McGuckin 90). Subs not used: Ted Cann, Liam Kelly, Jack Holmes.

Goals: Bailey 25 (Rovers)

Referee: Elliot Bell (Merseyside)

Attendance: 11,457