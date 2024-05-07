Captain Sean Morrison, one of numerous players today released by Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

New manager Steve Evans met with out-of-contract members of the squad today to tell them they are not being offered new deals.

Heading through the exit door are Cafu, Grant Hall, Lee Peltier, Sam Clucas, Sean Morrison, Shane Ferguson, Tolaji Bola and Tyler Blackett along with youngsters Curtis Durose, Nat Ford and Joel Holvey.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more

The five loanees, Andy Rinomhota, Arvin Appiah, Charlie Wyke, Femi Seriki and Seb Revan, also depart.

In addition, Josh Kayode and Jamie McCart, who have 12 months left on their contracts, have been made available for transfer.

Evans said: “There have been some honest and open discussions with players in and out of contract and we have had to make some really difficult decisions.

“Each one of those has been made with the future of Rotherham United at the forefront of our priorities.”

Jamie Lindsay is out of contract and the Millers are entering into discussions with the midfielder about extending his five-year stay at New York.

They have also taken up their 12-month option on promising young attacker Ciaran McGuckin.

The 12 retained senior players are Andre Green, Cameron Humphreys, Christ Tiehi, Cohen Bramall, Dillon Phillips, Hakeem Odoffin, Jordan Hugill, Ollie Rathbone, Peter Kioso, Sam Nombe, Tom Eaves andViktor Johansson.

The young pros under contract are McGuckin, Ben Hatton, Hamish Douglas, Jake Hull and Josh Ayres.

