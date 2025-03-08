First-half action from Rotherham United's match at Wrexham. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United's winning run came to an end as they were beaten by high-flying Wrexham this afternoon.

The Millers had triumphed in their last two matches to move closer to the top half of League One.

But a goal just after the break condemned them to defeat in North Wales and saw them remain 14th in the table.

A 1,200-plus sold-out away following watched their team work hard and create a couple of inviting openings that they failed to make the most of.

In a quiet start, the visitors more than held their own against third-placed opposition with automatic promotion in their sights.

Neither goalkeeper was called into action during the opening 20 minutes at a packed Racecourse Ground.

Former Rotherham loanee Seb Revan had the game’s first effort on goal, in the 23rd minute, skewing an effort into the side-netting.

The Millers were working their way into good positions but some errant deliveries from Joe Powell ended any danger before it truly materialised.

On 36 minutes, Wrexham broke quickly and Dillon Phillips kept the scoreline goalless by being equal to a shot from Sam Smith.

Soon afterwards, Powell got his accuracy spot on for once and only a point-blank stop from Arthur Okonkwo prevented Mallik Wilks converting the cross with a header.

Phillips produced the save of the half just before the interval, diving full stretch to his left to push away a fierce attempt from Matty James.

Manager Steve Evans had resisted the temptation to bring Joe Rafferty straight back after illness and the right-back was the sole defender on an attacking bench.

With Zak Jules missing out through injury, Cameron Humphreys slipped from midfield into the backline and Louie Sibley came into the starting 11. Millers old boys Ollie Rathbone and Revan were in the Wrexham line-up.

Within three minutes of the restart, Rotherham found themselves behind as Sam Smith took advantage of poor defending to take possession and steer a low shot past Phillips.

Wasted set-pieces and poor final balls continued to hold back the visitors as they tried to respond.

In stoppage time, substitute Jack Holmes found himself with the opportunity to salvage a point but his header wide summed up a frustrating day.

Wrexham (3-5-2): Arthur Okonkwo; Max Cleworth, Eoghan O'Connell, Tom O'Connor; , Ryan Longman, Ollie Rathbone (George Evans 72), Matty James, Elliot Lee (James McClean 65), Seb Revan; Jay Rodriguez (Steven Fletcher 65), Sam Smith (Jack Marriott 87). Subs not used: Mark Howard, Dan Scarr, Ryan Barnett.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Shaun McWilliams, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Reece James; Pelly Mpanzu, Louie Sibley (Andre Green 66), Joe Powell (Joe Rafferty 87); Mallik Wilks (Jack Holmes 87); Sam Nombe, Jonson Clarke-Harris (Josh Kayode 66). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Jordan Hugill, Ben Hatton.

Goals: Smith 48 (Wrexham)

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire)

Attendance: 13,245 (1,267)