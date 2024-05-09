Alex Revell in his Rotherham United playing days.

AN emotional homecoming for Rotherham United legend Alex Revell was ruled out today as he was appointed permanent manager of Stevenage.

The former striker had been under consideration by new Millers boss Steve Evans for the role of first-team coach at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

But Revell, who worked with Evans at the Lamex Stadium before the Scot's return to Rotherham three weeks ago, has decided to try to prove himself in the Stevenage hot-seat.

He had been in interim charge for the final two matches of the club's League One season.

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said: “We’ve taken our time to consider various candidates, but we believe the dynamics of our squad dictated that Alex was the natural successor to Steve.

“Alex knows the players, he’s been part of the original recruitment metric and, importantly, he’s held in high esteem by the dressing room.”

Evans, three weeks into his second spell as boss, held off on bringing in a new coach while he monitored Revell's situation but says he has already met with other candidates.

Revell was a striker under him at New York a decade ago when the pair enjoyed huge success, climbing from League Two to the Championship and then surviving in the second tier.

The 40-year-old had been first-team coach at Stevenage for the last two years while Evans and number two Paul Raynor were leading the club to League One promotion.

Stevenage have brought in 62-year-of Neil Bamfield, who was a coach at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger, as number two.