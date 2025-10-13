Maybe this will finally help convince the players that they can grow into a decent side.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

I'M not sure that we’ve turned the corner, but we can at least see a bend in the road.

Setbacks still hit us hard. Harder than you’d hope they would.

The early goal for Oldham Athletic knocked us for six. The award of a penalty so soft that footage of it is used to stuff pillows set us reeling at Northampton Town. What self-belief there is in the squad is still counterbalanced by self-doubt. Confidence is fragile. This could all, still, go very, very wrong.

Then, again.

Season after season, we’ve played as if the rules, in an inversion of the old-fashioned way to end a kickabout in the schoolyard, are “first goal winner”. As Sam Hoskins’ penalty slammed into the roof of the net, you could be forgiven for taking on an air of resignation. So often we’ve seen it. Bright start, unfortunate / sloppy / maddeningly dumb goal conceded. Game effectively over, no matter how many minutes are left.

The game started to look depressingly familiar. The composed, patient football that had yielded three really good chances became the plodding sideways and backwards passing of the risk-averse version of us that comes out when things go awry. Joe Rafferty looked furious, as he does when we’re losing. Everyone else just looked a bit sad.

At least it didn’t get worse before half-time. But there was no sign of it getting better.

Then, for the second time in two games, the manager changed things at the break. And for the second time in two games, it worked.

Coaches prepare game-plans and train players to execute them. Managers adapt their approach in the moment and ask players to improvise on the fly. On the evidence of this week, Hamshaw is leaving the coach behind and growing into this management thing.

The second-half display at Northampton was as comprehensive a performance away from home as we’ve delivered in years. They hadn’t conceded a goal in years. They’d every right to expect to grind out a win. We took it away from them.

Maybe this will finally help convince the players that they can grow into a decent side.

It needs to.

We have to do it again against Leyton Orient. Draw, win, win in the league, after having played most of the top teams in the division in the first 11 games: that starts to look like a bit of form. It probably starts to look like lower mid-table and, given everything, that’ll do as a platform to build on as the nights draw in.

Fail to win and it’ll probably take until November to get out of the bottom four.

This is a pivot point of the season. Not only will it tell us if a corner is being turned.

It will tell us if the rest of the road is heading up. Or down.