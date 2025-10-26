Decision imminent on Rotherham United's Lenny Agbaire
The young centre-half has been missing since early this month because of tightness in both his groins and had a second injection on Friday in a bid to ease the problem.
The summer signing should be able to resume playing if that procedure is a success. If not, the 20-year-old is facing a further spell on the sidelines.
Agbaire was able to play a bit-part in training in the build-up to yesterday's League One derby win at Barnsley but was never seriously in the frame to be included in the matchday 18 for the South Yorkshire showdown.
“He wasn't that close to making it, I'm going be honest,” said manager Matt Hamshaw. “He's been for another injection. We'll just wait and see now.
“If the injection has worked, great – he'll come back into contention. If it hasn't, then, unfortunately, it will be an operation.”
History was made at Oakwell as the Millers won there for the first time since 1970, but victory came at a cost as captain Joe Rafferty had to be replaced in the 53rd minute because of injury.
In the joyful aftermath of the triumph, Hamshaw wasn't sure of the exact nature of the defender's issue.
“He was just struggling a little bit,” the boss said. “I was going to bring him off at half-time. He wasn't at his best today. I think he's got a knock, and (opponent) Reyes Cleary is a very good player.
“I just felt that if a goal was going to come for Barnsley, it was going to come down that side. I thought that when Denzel (Hall) came on, he dealt with Cleary really well.”
When asked about the nature of the knock, Hamshaw replied: “I've got no idea. I picked up ‘Raff’ and hugged him after the game and he said: ‘Gaffer, put me down as you're going to make it even worse!’”