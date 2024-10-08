Harrison Duncan makes his Rotherham United debut against Newcastle United Under-21s. Picture: Jim Brailsford

KIDS were everywhere in the opposition line-up but it was the one in the number-39 shirt for Rotherham United who was attracting most of the attention.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Duncan, just turned 16 and a new recruit to the Millers' youth set-up after being plucked from non-league obscurity, was stepping up for a senior debut.

From Doncaster City and the Abacus Lighting Central Midlands Alliance League to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy in less than two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham had little trouble in seeing off Newcastle United's under-21 side at AESSEAL New York Stadium and are now guaranteed a place in the knockout stages after a double blast from Jordan Hugill and a first goal for loanee Esapa Osong.

Harrison Duncan makes his Rotherham United debut against Newcastle United Under-21s. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Steve Evans' team threatened early and Jack Holmes headed wide at the back post from Cohen Bramall's cross.

At the other end, Jay Turner-Cooke did the same for the Magpies before Hugill showed how it should be done in the 20th minute.

He was in the right place when Bramall delivered from the left flank again and firmly planted a header past Aidan Harris into the visitors' net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His effort came just after Joe Powell had wasted an inviting opportunity, shooting over with his 'wrong' right foot from just inside the penalty area.

The early games of this competition are low-key affairs and tonight's Northern Group H encounter was no different, with the kop and away end remaining closed and the hardy bunch of Newcastle fans numbering less than 100.

Osong, making only his second start since his temporary switch from Nottingham Forest, turned sharply and forced a save from Harris with a well-struck shot.

Duncan was rarely being tested and cut a composed figure at the back, showing neat control and an eye for a pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The yellow card he received for a challenge out wide not long after Dillon Phillips had been equal to Alex Murphy's 37th-minute header was a harsh one.

Just before the break, Hugill pounced again, this time with a close-range clip following a burst down the wing by Holmes.

Rotherham increased their dominance after the break and Harrison was a set-piece aerial threat on more than one occasion in the Newcastle box.

It came as a surprise to everyone when the Magpies scored just before the hour-mark, Zak Jules leaving Phillips stranded by a short back-pass and Johnny Emerson nipping in to take advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips saved from Turner-Cooke before Millers substitute Ben Hatton lashed over and Osong fired wide.

The Millers had allowed Newcastle back into the game and there were a couple of nervy moments at the back.

However, Hatton and Jules brought saves from Harris from a shot and header respectively as the home side reasserted their authority.

Rotherham killed off the contest on 82 minutes when Bramall picked up his second assist in setting up a tap-in for Osong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another academy kid, 17-year-old Kane Richardson, came on for a debut as the clock ticked down.

Duncan, once of level 11 of the English football pyramid, had departed in the 71st minute to an ovation as warm as the one he'd received before kick-off.

It had been a good evening for him.

An even better one for Hugill who was denied a hat-trick only by a sharp second-half save.

The Millers have now scored five goals in two matches in this competition and their captain for the night has bagged four of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham (4-4-2): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty (Ben Hatton H-T), Harrison Duncan (Jake Hull 71), Zak Jules, Cohen Bramall; Jack Holmes, Shaun McWilliams, Joe Powell (Christ Tiehi H-T), Joe Hungbo (Kane Richardson 85); Esapa Osong, Jordan Hugill. Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Reece James, Sam Nombe.

Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Aidan Harris; Ciaran Thompson, Cathal Heffernan, Charlie McArthur, Alex Murphy; Travis Hernes, Anthony Munda (James Huntley 62); Johnny Emerson, Josh Donaldson (Sean Neave 62), Jay Turner-Cooke (Alfie Harrison 83); Ben Parkinson (Darren Palmer 83). Subs not used: Will Anderson, Dylan Charlton, Rory Powell.

Goals: Hugill 20, 45, Osong 82 (Rotherham); Emerson 59 (Newcastle).

Referee: Ruebyn Ricardo (Leicestershire).