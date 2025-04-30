Deal or no deal? When Rotherham United players will be told
The new boss will tell them whether they are being offered new deals following the final League One match of the season, at home to Peterborough United this weekend.
“It is likely to be a couple of days after that game,” the new boss confirmed.
Players who are due to become free agents are goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, centre-halves Jake Hull and Hamish Douglas, midfielder Alex MacDonald, winger Jack Holmes and attackers Andre Green, Josh Kayode, Ciaran McGuckin, Ben Hatton and Josh Ayres.
There is also a possibility that men who have time left on their contracts will be informed that they aren't part of Hamshaw's thinking and should consider seeking new employment if they want regular match action.
“I know which players I want to keep,” the manager said. “I know how the future looks, I know what direction we're moving in, I know what changes need to happen.”
The Millers hold 12-month extension options on Holmes, Hatton and Ayres.
Hamshaw isn't looking forward to breaking bad news to members of his squad but knows it has to be done if the Millers are to be a more competitive outfit next term.
“It's difficult because you're dealing with people and their careers,” he said. “My decisions haven't been made at the drop of a hat.
“You have to do it your way and do what you think is best for the club. There has to be change because this season hasn't gone as well as it should have done.”
Loanees Mallik Wilks, Pelly Mpanzu, Louie Sibley and Dan Gore will depart after Saturday's clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.