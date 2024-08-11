Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture; Jim Brailsford

​​THE circus rolls back into town, as it does every year.

New acts ready to perform. Some are only names at this point, rumours, promises, stories started but still unwritten, fascinating in their possibility. Some are familiar, from other years, or other travelling troupes that have passed through from other places.

And in the middle of it all, orchestrating, arranging, cajoling, boasting, selling, wrapping the whole assembly into a story as epic as a fable and as familiar as a fairytale, the ringmaster.

Alternately full of front-foot bluster and calm humility, he promises you ordinary, simple emotions - passion, commitment, guts. He sells you base elements - effort, determination, graft. He tells you a story of who he is and who you are: who we are.

And he makes you believe he can meld all this into gold. He bids you to roll up to see the show. And you do, excited almost despite yourself.

It’s sort of an accepted fact that we’ll be amongst the promotion hopefuls this season. On the face of it, the squad has both the quality and the experience needed.

Now wind back six months. Transport that squad to now. A frayed, worn and tatty circus train, trailing remnants of past achievements rather than pulling in hope of fresh success. Not being in this division would be a possible outcome under discussion; but not for good reasons.

The transformation in half a year is amazing. By design; part of the show. And if some of it is done with mirrors and a strategic lick of paint here and there, if some of it won’t look so good when it comes into contact with the harsh conditions of winter, then so what?

The club has always worked best in a state of continual now, the past glories too few to live off and any attempts to plan ahead scuppered by a mixture of impatience and imprecision about what it really wants the future to look like.

And for that, Steve Evans is the perfect fit. A man whose football career ended prematurely through injury knows all too well how the next game is imaginary: there is only this game, this moment to win. Nothing else matters: until the next moment arrives.

So, yes, the squad is a who’s who of proven League One players who are maybe just short of Championship level. No, there’s been no “leveraging of value transfer markets”.

But it looks competitive. And it rolls into town with a swagger generated by the ringmaster himself. With hope in tow.

And the promise of fun.