Rotherham United loanee Dan Gore plays against Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MISSING man Dan Gore is heading back to Rotherham United and could make his return in the League One clash at Stevenage a week on Sunday.

The young Manchester United loanee has been receiving treatment on a foot injury at his parent club since suffering a foot injury just one game into his temporary spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium in early February.

The 20-year-old England youth international is due to be a spectator with his father at tomorrow's home encounter with Mansfield Town and then resume training with his Rotherham teammates over the weekend.

“We'll get a full week into him after that and look to give him some minutes at Stevenage,” manager Matt Hamshaw confirmed.

Easter Monday's trip to Wigan Athletic will come too soon for the midfielder.

The Good Friday clash at New York will be Hamshaw's first match since he signed a three-year deal earlier this week to become the club's permanent boss.

The club have turned to the Rawmarsh-raised 43-year-old who is a lifelong fan of the Millers and won three League One promotions with them as coach.

Chief operating officer Paul Douglas welcomed the appointment at Tuesday's unveiling press conference, saying it was a good approach to have a Rotherham man in the Rotherham hot-seat.

“Our owner is a local chap, our owners have always been local people,” he said. “Many of the managers who have been successful here have either been from the town or had a previous long association with the club.

“That’s a trend that isn’t that common anymore, but for us it's still the model and I think it adds something to us.”

Hamshaw had a long career as a player, then became a coach in the Millers' youth set-up before stepping into the first-team arena in 2016.

After his New York promotions, he added a fourth at Derby County last season.

“I’ve had every job there is at academy and first-team level,” said the man who played for Wednesday, Mansfield Town, Notts County and Macclesfield Town.

“I’ve had opportunities where I could have been a number one but I turned them down because I felt I needed a little bit more experience, a bit more know-how and education. Now is the time for me to do it.”

He had originally been a short-term appointment until the end of the season but three wins in his first four matches saw chairman Tony Stewart waste no time in tying him down.

“I’m not just here for two minutes to turn results around and make everybody buy a season ticket,” Hamshaw said. “I want to make sure we all move forward together.

“In three years’ time, I want it to be a club that’s got assets on the pitch and plays the Rotherham United way. In a perfect scenario, that would be in the Championship. But there are a lot of clubs in League One that feel they should be in the Championship.

“The chairman is giving me time to build, but he’s ambitious, I’m ambitious. Any time you go into a league campaign the aim is to get promoted out of it, no matter what your situation.”

“I said when I came back here two weeks ago that I’d die a happy man knowing I'd been Rotherham manager. That feeling is even stronger now.”