PREMIER League loanee Dan Gore should be back in the Rotherham United fold by the middle of this month, new boss Matt Hamshaw has confirmed.

The Manchester United youngster played only once for the Millers following his January arrival before heading back to Old Trafford to have treatment on a foot problem.

Hamshaw, who is in his first week as manager, is relieved at the prospect of the 20-year-old midfielder's return as he has been battling against a lack of numbers since taking over from sacked Steve Evans

“Dan is doing rehab at Man United at the minute,” he told the Advertiser yesterday. “He should be coming back within the next week and a half to two weeks.

Rotherham have been hit hard by injuries and are without midfielders Shaun McWilliam and Alex MacDonald, centre-halves Zak Jules and Sean Raggett and attackers Andre Green and Josh Kayode.

When Gore, who suffered a hairline fracture to a metatarsal bone after an encouraging debut at Birmingham City rejoins the Millers he is likely to have had only a few days' training on the grass at his parent club.

Hamshaw will be wary of asking too much too soon of the England youth international but will be glad to have him at his disposal during the closing stages of the League One campaign.

The new man kicked off his reign with a 2-0 midweek triumph at Northampton Town in which Pelly Mpanzu was pressed into action as a right wing-back for the first time in his career because so many players are in the treatment room.

“Pelly was excellent but he has never, ever played there,” Hamshaw said. “I've had to sit with him and go through things.

“After about 60/70 minutes on Tuesday, I couldn't change the midfield because I had no options. I had striker options and that was it.”

The boss's presence has sparked an immediate uplift in the mood in the Millers camp and he is hoping to build on the triumph at Northampton with another good team performance and result in tomorrow's home clash with in-form Blackpool.

“I think that the players just wanted a bit of guidance, a bit of help, a bit of structure, a bit of organisation,” he said.

His start to life in the hot-seat has been an impressive one, but not quite everything has run smoothly.

He returned to AESSEAL New York Stadium late on Tuesday night to find he'd been given a parking ticket!

“Toddy's (media chief Sam Todd) is getting me off it,” he grinned.