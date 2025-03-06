Dan Gore plays for Rotherham United at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are poised to welcome Premier League loanee Dan Gore back to their ranks later this month.

The young midfielder returned to parent club Manchester United for treatment after suffering a foot injury only one game into his temporary spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Millers manager Steve Evans has given the Advertiser an update on the England youth international's recovery.

Speaking late last week, he said: “Manchester United are saying the third week in March.”

Rotherham are hoping the 20-year-old, who has appeared in the top flight for the Red Devils, will get in a run of League One games with them before the close of the season.

Gore impressed on his debut at Birmingham City on February 1 but then pulled out of the following Saturday's home clash with Shrewsbury Town because of a hairline fracture to a metatarsal bone.

He had been in the starting 11 when he left the training ground the day before the contest only for the symptoms of his injury to flare up overnight.

Evans revealed that the player is wearing a protective boot that is due to be removed early next week.

“Manchester United's words to us were that they will have a very clear picture then,” the boss said.

The prospect is undergoing across the Pennines rather than with Rotherham because of the superior facilities and extra doctors and physios at Old Trafford.

“Our medical staff are in regular contact with their counterparts at Manchester United,” Evans said. “They speak every couple of days. I speak to the coaches there, too, because I know them.”

Meanwhile, young centre-half Hamish Douglas will remain at Warrington Town for the rest of the season after extending his loan with the Northern Premier League Premier Division side.

The 19-year-old, an ever-present for The Wire through February, has impressed since moving to the Cal.Delivery Stadium for an initial month in October and has remained there ever since.

Rotherham can recall him at 24 hours' notice if necessary.