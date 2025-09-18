Rotherham United loan centre-forward Martin Sherif. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A DATE with medical staff at Martin Sherif's Premier League parent club holds the key to the return to action of Rotherham United's injured loan ace.

The 19-year-old striker was an immediate hit when he scored on his debut in August but, just two games later, he suffered a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since the start of this month.

His recovery is going well and he has an outside chance of being involved at Mansfield Town a week on Saturday as long as Everton give the all-clear.

“He'll go back over to them probably on Monday next week just to double-check and triple-check that he's good to go,” Millers manager Matt Hamshaw said. “Then, hopefully, he'll be back in training at some point next week.

“Whether Mansfield will come a little bit too soon for him, we don't know yet. He's a young lad making good progress.”

The 6ft 3in Dutch frontman has taken to life with League One Rotherham and chose to have treatment at the club's Roundwood HQ rather than head back to Merseyside during his period of inactivity.

“Everton have been really good with us,” Hamshaw said. “He's stayed here. He wanted to stay and do all his rehab and Everton were happy for that to happen.”

The Millers feel they have a duty of care to a prospect taking the first steps in his senior career and won't rush him back before he's ready.

“We don't want to take any amount of risk with him,” Hamshaw said. “If he's not in training again next week, it will be the week after that.”

Sherif isn't the only Premier League youngster at AESSEAL New York Stadium this term. Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore, aged 20, is also on loan as the club reap the benefits of their manager's reputation for developing youngsters in his coaching days.

“It's been pleasing that clubs are letting us have their top young talent,” Hamshaw said. “Long may that continue.”