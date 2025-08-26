Shaun McWilliams has a first-half opportunity for Rotherham United at Barnsley. Picture Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United’s miserable derby record against South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley continued as they exited the Carabao Cup at the second-round stage tonight.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were in front at the break after dominating up to the interval but were hit by a second-half fightback that saw them fall on Tykes territory yet again.

Not since 1970 have they tasted victory at Oakwell.

The Millers came close to taking an early lead when they had a flurry of quickfire chances in the ninth minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dru Yearwood's long pass released Shaun McWilliams who made rapid ground, cut inside and had a shot saved before Kion Etete's follow-up was blocked inches from the line by Connor Barratt.

Within seconds, Etete's clip tested goalkeeper Murphy Cooper and when the ball then fell to Marvin Eteta Jack Shepherd's last-gasp intervention prevented the Rotherham man from claiming his first goal since his summer arrival.

The visitors didn't have to wait much longer to go in front, however. Ar'Jany Martha got the better of Mael de Gevigney and picked his spot with an emphatic low effort from the edge of the penalty area.

It was a deserved lead for the Millers who were bidding to end a terrible run on opposition soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fifty-five years had passed since their last triumph in S71 and the last 15 visits had produced a galling sequence of nine losses and six draws.

Liam Kelly had a shot saved as Matt Hamshaw's hard-running side kept up the pressure and the half-hour mark came and went without their goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson, being called into serious action.

Rotherham had dominated the first half and were relieved that their good work was left intact when Jon Russell headed wide for the home team from an inviting position a few minutes before the break.

The Millers had made four changes to the side that had started last Saturday's 2-2 league draw with Wigan Athletic but that was nothing like the wholesale alterations to Barnsley's 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tykes selected only three of the players who had kicked off the 1-0 win at Port Vale three days previously.

They made substitutions at the interval that improved them but it was the visitors who next came closest to scoring. McWilliams was 20 yards out when he left fly and Cooper made a flying leap to touch the ball it on to the crossbar

Soon afterwards, Rotherham were regretting not making it 2-0 when Russell touched in a cross to equalise.

They were now sitting deeper and living dangerously and Jonathan Bland almost made them pay with a shot against the post before Neil Farrugia lashed an effort wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martha thought he'd bagged his second goal of the night only for an offside flag to rule out his back-post tap-in in front of the away fans.

By now, the Tykes' substitutions were really paying off while Rotherham were severely weakened at the back the withdrawal of Sean Raggett.

They fell behind in the 71st minute after Dawson kept out Caylan Vickers' initial effort but was then powerless when Farrugia returned the ball into the box for one of the subs, Adam Phillips, to pounce.

A last-gasp Kelly shot was saved and, at the end, Rotherham were left to rue those missed opportunities earlier in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half, Barnsley had done to them what they’d done to the Tykes in the first.

Barnsley (4-2-3-1): Murphy Cooper; Connor Barratt, Mael de Gevigney, Jack Shepherd (Josh Earl 69), Neil Farrugia; Jonathan Bland, Vimal Yoganathan (Adam Phillips H-T); Caylan Vickers (Patrick Kelly 82), Jon Russell, Reyes Cleary (Nathaniel Ogbeta H-T); Davis Keillor-Dunn (Leo Farrell 69). Subs not used: Kieren Flavell, Kieran Graham.

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Cameron Dawson; Denzel Hall, Sean Raggett (Joe Rafferty 62), Reece James; Liam Kelly; Marvin Kaleta (Joe Powell 80), Shaun McWilliams (Dan Gore 62), Dru Yearwood, Ar'Jany Martha; Jordan Hugill (Jack Holmes 80), Kion Etete (Martin Sherif 53). Subs not used: Ted Cann, James Clarke, Kane Richardson, Ciaran McGuckin.

Goals: Martha 20 (Rotherham); Russell 59, Phillips 71 (Barnsley)

Referee: Matt Corlett (Merseyside)

Attendance: 5,803 (871)