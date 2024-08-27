Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Rotherham United at Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ON a ground in the shadows of the Fisherman's Friend factory, Rotherham United found one player too hot to handle as they added another year of misery to their record in the Carabao Cup.

The League One Millers haven't gone beyond the second round of the tournament since 2008 and tonight they fell at that stage to Fleetwood Town from the division below.

Town striker Ryan Graydon did the damage with a first-half brace in a personal display as spicy as the menthol lozenges for which the area is famous before he departed injured just before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood had beaten Championship West Bromwich Albion in the opening round and the visitors could have no complaints at becoming another scalp.

Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Rotherham United at Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Rotherham can't buy a goal in the league at the moment but they needed only 66 seconds to go in front in knockout competition at Highbury Stadium.

Joe Powell delivered a free-kick that caused problems in the home penalty area and when the ball fell to Jamie McCart the centre-half smashed it into the roof of the net from around eight yards.

MacKenzie Hunt shot just over and Graydon hit the bar from close range for Fleetwood in a competitive opening and the visitors found their lead wiped out in the 16th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graydon's silky touch took him clear of the Millers defence and his finish matched the quality of his approach play.

Jack Holmes glanced a header wide at one end while Cameron Dawson got down sharply to deny Graydon a second goal at the other.

Rotherham were looking for their first-ever win on Fleetwood soil, having drawn once and lost three times in their previous four trips since 2012.

They were being cheered on by around 200 hardy supporters who had made the long trip through the Tuesday-night rain to the north-west coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood had been getting on top with their slick, fluent attacking and it came as no surprise when they went in front just before the half-hour mark when that man, Graydon, produced another precision finish to round off a good move.

Hakeem Odoffin lifted a volley over the bar as the Millers tried to hit back but Town remained the better side and Elliot Bond and Hunt whistled low efforts just wide.

Steve Evans had named a strong side and there was a first start for summer signing Holmes while striker Jonson Clarke-Harris was also in the side as he sought to hone his match sharpness after an injury-hit pre-season.

The manager took action at half-time, bringing on Shaun McWilliams, Reece James and Sam Nombe at the expense of Holmes, Cohen Bramall and Joe Hungbo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McWilliams drove forward and stung goalkeeper Jay Lynch's palms with a skidding 61st-minute drive before Mallik Wilks stung them even more with a fierce free-kick.

Wilks headed over as the Millers began to assert some control but then Evans' men had a 68th-minute let-off when Matty Virtue chested wide with the net at his mercy.

Wilks leapt and headed against the bar, McWilliams' follow-up was saved and the next attempt by Alex MacDonald was cleared off the line.

The Millers, playing towards the travelling supporters, were now scenting an equaliser but the breakthrough wouldn't come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood substitute Ryan Broom thought he'd ended the contest only for an offside flag to rule out his lob over Dawson and give the visitors a reprieve.

They couldn't take advantage of it and the tie drew to a close with no more real sights of goal other than McWilliams' sliding, skied attempt. Rotherham had improved after the break but hadn't done enough.

League Two had deservedly beaten League One. And at the home of the Cod Army the Carabao Cup had once again been any other than the Millers' Fisherman's Friend.

Fleetwood (3-5-2): Jay Lynch; Brendan Wiredu, Harrison Holgate, Kayden Hughes; Carl Johnston, Matty Virtue, Elliot Bonds, Danny Mayor (Ryan Broom 74), Mackenzie Hunt; Ryan Graydon (Tommy Lonergan 45, Mipo Odubeko 88), Mark Helm (Phoenix Patterson 74). Subs not used: David Harrington, James Bolton, Finley Potter, Pele Smith, Liam Roberts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham (4-4-1-1): Cameron Dawson; Alex MacDonald, Cameron Humpherys, Jamie McCart, Cohen Bramall (Reece James H-T); Jack Holmes (Shaun McWilliams H-T), Hakeem Odoffin, Joe Powell (Liam Kelly 62), Joseph Hungbo (Sam Nombe H-T); Mallik Wilks (Esapa Osong 87); Jonson Clarke-Harris. Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Zak Jules, Jordan Hugill.

Goals: McCart 2 (Rotherham); Graydon 16, 29 (Fleetwood).

Referee: Ross Joyce (Teesside).