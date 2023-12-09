TEN men and ten big hearts weren't quite enough for Rotherham United as they fell to defeat against Swansea City this afternoon.

The Millers had been a man short since the 17th minute following defender Daniel Ayala's early bath but they hit back after the break to level proceedings at 1-1.

They were even chasing an unlikely winner during a stirring second-half when the visitors struck again to break home hearts in the final Saturday fixture of 2023 at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The loss, in interim manager Wayne Carlisle's fourth match in the hot-seat, left them eight points shy of safety.

Rotherham made the brighter start, with Sam Nombe looking threatening up front, and Christ Tiehi tested Carl Rushworth with a snap-shot in the seventh minute.

However, they suffered a huge setback ten minutes later when Ayala was sent off for picking up two yellow cards.

The centre-back had only himself to blame, having needlessly held on to the ball to delay a Swansea throw-in and then hauling back an opponent around the halfway line not long afterwards.

That changed the complexion of the contest and the visitors had their first attempt on goal as Yannick Bolasie headed over at the back post.

A man light, Rotherham switched to a 4-4-1 formation and found themselves camped in their own half

City were enjoying nearly all the possession and Viktor Johansson had to be at his sharpest to tip away a fierce Jamal Lowe strike.

Both teams were being led by caretaker bosses, with Alan Sheehan stepping up from assistant coach for the Swans following last Monday's sacking of Michael Duff.

Rain began to fall as the Millers held on and Johansson was twice more called into action, diving to his left to deny Jay Fulton and then doing superbly to keep out Lowe's header.

Not even a goalkeeper of his capabilities, however, could do anything to prevent his side falling behind as the match entered first-half stoppage time.

Charlie Patino got the last touch and it appeared that the ball diverted off his arm before finding its way over the line.

A goal had been coming since the dismissal but this was a cruel way to concede and referee Josh Smith was roundly booed at the break.

The Millers were unchanged from last weekend's match at Birmingham City where they had played so well in a goalless draw.

That meant another outing at centre-half for midfielder Hakeem Odoffin while record signing Nombe was again preferred up front to Jordan Hugill.

At the break, the home side changed shape again as they brought on Sean Morrison for Arvin Appiah and went with a 3-5-1 line-up.

Johansson was becoming the game's busiest player and within four minutes of the restart he was equal to a stinging effort from distance from Harry Darling.

Nombe had become an isolated figure but in the 56th minute he did well to get the better of Ben Cabango on the left before cutting inside and curling a shot wide before firing just over from the other flank two minutes later.

Amazingly, Rotherham were level on 63 minutes when Odoffin's header found Nombe who bundled the ball in right in front of a baying North Stand.

The Millers pinned Swansea back and had New York in full voice for the next ten minutes but old boy Jerry Yates, who had come on as a substitute, dashed Millers hopes when he finished off a Swans break from six yards.

Grant Hall headed wide as Carlisle's men tried to come again, a flurry of corners failed to produce a second leveller and big shouts for a handball penalty in the dying seconds went unheeded.

There were more boos for the ref at the final whistle.

Rotherham had done all they could and deserved credit for a huge effort.

But the cold, hard truth is that the loss dropped them into bottom spot for the first time this season and relegation is looking ever more likely.

Rotherham (4-2-3-1): Viktor Johansson; Lee Peltier (Tom Eaves 90+1), Daniel Ayala, Hakeem Odoffin, Seb Revan; Christ Tiehi, Jamie Lindsay (Grant Hall 77); Arvin Appiah (Sean Morrison H-T), Ollie Rathbone (Georgie Kelly 85), Cohen Bramall; Sam Nombe (Jordan Hugill 77). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Dexter Lembikisa, Ciaran McGuckin.

Swansea (4-1-4-1): Carl Rushworth; Josh Key, Ben Cabango, Harry Darling, Josh Tymon (Bashir Humphreys 90+2); Matt Grimes; Jamie Paterson (Liam Cullen 90+2), Jay Fulton, Charlie Patino (Liam Walsh 67), Yannick Bolasie (Jerry Yates 58); Jamal Lowe. Subs not used: Andy Fisher, Kyle Naughton, Ollie Cooper, Sam Parker, Cameron Congreve.

Goals: Nombe 63 (Rotherham); Patino 45, Yates 73 (Swansea).

Referee: Josh Smith (Peterborough).