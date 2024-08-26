Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​ONLY “crazy money” will tempt Rotherham United to let any of their senior players leave AESSEAL New York Stadium in the final few days of the summer transfer window.

Manager Steve Evans revealed that the club have already rejected offers for two of their first-team squad as he said he is anticipating no major exits before trading ceases at 11pm on Friday's deadline day.

The Millers are looking to recruit rather than sell and the only departures are set to be young pros going out on loan.

“We've had offers for two of our players,” Evans told the Advertiser. “I said to the chairman, they're way below the valuation. On that basis, the chairman turned them down.

“Everyone has a value, but unless it's for crazy money we're not going to be losing any of the main group, for sure.”

As the window entered its final week, Rotherham were seeking to add a midfielder, ‘number 10’ and a young third-choice goalkeeper to their ranks.

At the moment, they have 20 outfield men who will require naming on the primary section of the squad list they have to submit to the EFL after the close of the window.

They can include up to 22 senior outfield players and one of the places is set to go to long-term attacking absentee Andre Green who should be available again in October after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

“I'm not expecting too many departures,” Evans said. “One or two of the younger boys might go out.

“We're not looking to reduce our numbers as we are operating with 20/21 players without Andre. We need 22/23 so we have cover in every position.”