The pair have trained hard over the last fortnight and could be in contention for squad places against Southampton at AESSEAL New York Stadium tomorrow if they have ticked the final boxes in their rehabilitation.

Centre-half Humphreys hasn't played since September because of a hamstring operation while winger Ferguson has yet to feature this season after undergoing three rounds of hernia surgery.

The Millers have had a two-week training period because the January 27 trip to Ipswich Town was postponed and Richardson told the Advertiser: “Not having a game last weekend has been good for those two.

Rotherham United centre-back Cameron Humphreys in action at Sunderland earlier this season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“We've been able to get some good 'load' into them. But obviously you're still very mindful of the type of injuries they've had and how long they have been unavailable.”

The head coach, who described the last few days as ‘bumpy’ because of drainage issues with the pitches at the Roundwood training ground, the closing stages of the transfer window and some players carrying knocks, was gathering his backroom men and medical team around him this afternoon.

“We've just come off the training ground,” he said at today's 2pm press conference. “We'll see how people have reacted and have a bit of a headcount as we've had a bit of a bumpy week with a few things. We'll have a meeting and make a plan from there.

“People have been coming in with bumps and bruises and haven't been able to train. You overcome and adapt, a wise man once told me. That's what we've been doing.”

The return of Humphreys and Ferguson would be a huge boost for bottom club Rotherham as they seek to close the nine-point gap between them and Championship safety.

“Sometimes it might be 'needs must' but we'll try to look after them,” Richardson said. “This season, there's been a history of when lads have been asked to go in probably too early they've come out again for too long.

“We'll certainly work hard with the medical team and the S&C (strength and conditioning) team to make sure they're in a good place.”

