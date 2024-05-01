Coventry City v RU 25.10.2022

The terms of the deal that took the striker Pride Park meant there was the prospect of money coming the Millers' way if the Rams won promotion from League One this season.

Derby, managed by former Rotherham boss Paul Warne, duly went up, but Washington didn't play in enough games to activate the clause that would have swelled the coffers at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers will still be in the money as long as the Northern Ireland international reaches a certain number of appearances next term.

Conor Washington in his Rotherham United playing days. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Advertiser understands it is a five-figure sum and, therefore, nowhere near the £300,000 that has been suggested on social media.

Washington was a Warne signing in May 2022, coming to New York following his release by Charlton Athletic, and he played 35 times in the Championship in his only season at the club, scoring five goals.

He clashed with Warne's successor, Matt Taylor, and rejoined his old boss, at Derby, at the end of the Millers' second-tier survival campaign. There was no fee involved at the time of his departure.

The 31-year-old suffered an ankle injury in November while on Northern Ireland duty and spent four months on the sidelines after that.