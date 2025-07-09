Rotherham United attacker Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STRIKER Sam Nombe is poised for his first match action of the summer when Rotherham United play a friendly game on Friday during their trip to Portugal.

The 26-year-old was forced to sit out the opening pre-season fixture, against non-league Parkgate FC last week, after suffering concussion in a training-ground incident.

However, he has come through his mandatory period of rest, and should be in the squad for the clash on the Algarve that pits the League One Millers against a team from the division below, Bromley.

Speaking to the Advertiser on Tuesday, manager Matt Hamshaw said: “He gets back from his FA protocols tomorrow and will join back in training.”

Nombe, who bagged 15 goals last season and is expected to be a key man in the forthcoming 2025/2026 campaign, was concussed when he collided with teammate Reece James in the act of scoring at Rotherham's Roundwood base.

Up until that point, he had been impressing his boss in the early days of pre-season training.

“He's come back in good shape,” Hamshaw said. “He looks a lot leaner and fitter. He'll get some minutes against Bromley but we'll limit them.”

Another player who missed the 3-0 victory over Parkgate is also expected to feature in Friday's 11am kick-off.

The swelling on Liam Kelly's knee has subsided and the midfielder has been looking sharp during the week-long stay abroad.

“He’s fine now,” Hamshaw confirmed.

Midfield trialists Dru Yearwood and Josh Benson will be given a chance against Bromley to push their claims for contract offers.