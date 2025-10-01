Rotherham United summer signing Kian Spence. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“IT'S a little bit faster, there's a little bit more quality, a few less mistakes.”

Summer signing Kian Spence was talking about how he's finding life in League One now that he's shaken off the injury that cost him the first few weeks of his Rotherham United career.

The midfielder was a standout performer in the fourth tier with Barrow last term and is determined to take stepping up a division in his athletic stride.

He has featured in the last four matches but is still working on his conditioning so that he can back up manager Matt Hamshaw's assertion that there is no fitter player in the squad.

“I can still put in the yardages and distances that I need in a game,” he said. “It's more about me getting to the point within myself where I know that I'm contributing as much as I can.

“I'm able to play week in, week out. It may just take me a bit of time to get to the levels that I'd like to be at.”

Spence, who was in Middlesbrough's youth ranks before making his way with Halifax Town in the National League, was just starting to look good in the Millers' pre-season friendlies when he damaged a hamstring while making a block during a practice session.

“It was the first muscle injury I've ever had, so that's been a learning curve for me,” he said. ”Hopefully, it's the last one I have as well, touch wood, and I can just get back to doing what I want to do.

“There were some long, tough weeks. The medical staff worked me really hard, which I actually enjoyed. I wanted to make sure I was doing everything to get myself back.

“I pride myself on being disciplined with things like that. I think that's how I've always been, what my parents have instilled into me. It's what's got me to where I am today.”

Having been built up by the physios, he was planning a rendition of Build Me Up Buttercup as his initiation song in the team hotel on the eve of his first start, at AFC Wimbledon on September 13.

“I've had it in my head since I joined,” he grinned. “It's a classic!”

Based in his home town of Harrogate, the 24-year-old has been travelling into training with teammate Jordan Hugill who picks him up en route from a little further to the north.

After the frustration of being a spectator for the opening month of the 2025/26 campaign, he's ready to make his mark.

“I'm energetic and get around the pitch,” he said. “I want to contribute in attacking phases and defensive phases, I'll give my all for the team.

“It's still near the start of the season so hopefully I can still come in and make an impact.

“I'm very confident I can cut it at this level. But until I've done that, it's just me saying it, really. I'm excited to prove myself right and show everyone what I can do.”