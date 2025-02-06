Cohen Bramall in action for Rotherham United earlier this season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​COHEN or Chieo, who's the fastest?

It was a question I heard many times when the duo were Rotherham United teammates in the Championship survival campaign of 2022/23.

It's fair to say, they're both rapid!

Ogbene, of course, left the Millers at the end of that staying-up season. Bramall stuck around until this week when he made a deadline-day departure to Portsmouth and brought to an end his two-and-a-half year stay at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

There were 102 appearances in all. Paul Warne played him, so did Matt Taylor and Leam Richardson, present boss Steve Evans less so.

The left-back who could also play as a wing-back and winger had been marginalised and was contributing only as a substitute by the time Pompey came calling in the transfer window with a bit of money to persuade the Millers to sell.

Bramall had made it clear he wanted a new challenge and Evans has always made it plain that he has no interest in keeping people against their will.

The 28-year-old divided opinion. Technically, he was far from the best player to ever wear the red and white, but that stunning acceleration, that eye-watering top-line speed compensated for his shortcomings.

Years ago, he worked in the Bentley factory in his home town of Crewe and his own engine purred like the ones in the cars he used to help to produce.

There would have been a career for him as an international sprinter had he not chosen football as his profession.

Positionally, he could be caught out. He and the back post certainly weren't the best of mates and often seemed to be staying out of each other's way.

Unlike Ogbene – who has graced the same pitch as arguably the greatest flyer of them all, Kylian Mbappé – Bramall was never going to win international caps.

Yet, always, there was that pure, blinding pace.

Leave him back on the halfway line for an attacking corner and you knew there wasn't an opponent in the country who could ‘run’ him in the event of a breakout from the defending side.

In a blink, he could take his team 60 yards up the pitch; win a free-kick, earn a throw-in, relieve the pressure.

Players like that are rare. It's why Rotherham paid Lincoln City a fee for him when they reached the Championship in 2022 and why another second-tier side are shelling out for him now.

Some people say there wasn't enough product at the end of the exhilarating bursts and they have a very valid point.

I saw the good in him, I understood why others dwelt on the bad. Overall, I was an admirer.

He was a decent lad, friendly in his own relatively reserved kind way and happy to hang around for a while and chat after interviews.

By the way, Chieo settled the debate. One day, in his final days as a Miller, I put the question to him …

‘You or Cohen, who's the fastest?’

‘Cohen,’ came the reply. ‘And, just so you know, he's also quicker than Mbappé.’