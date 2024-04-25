g

Steve Evans returned to the Millers for a second spell in the hot-seat last week and hasn't given up hope of persuading the Swedish international to remain at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

However, he admitted that numerous clubs, enticed by the prospect of landing the shot-stopper for a bargain fee of around £1 million, are queueing up to make their move.

“He’s got a huge amount of interest in him, absolutely, and I am not surprised,” Evans said.

Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The new boss was already a fan of Johansson before he came back to Rotherham and his appreciation of the 25-year-old's talents quickly rose to an even higher level.

“I have watched Viktor against my team when I was at Gillingham and when I have been sitting in the stands at Rotherham games,” he said.

“I watched him for 20 minutes in his first training session and I shouted across to Raynor (number two Paul): ‘That boy is the real deal.’

“It's everything he does: his professionalism, his hands and his saves.”

Johansson has a year left on the deal he signed in January 2023. His representatives insisted on a release clause that would be activated in the event of the Millers slipping out of the Championship and relegation was confirmed earlier this month.

Sheffield United are known to be among his admirers and are likely to be in the market for a new keeper at the end of the season following the struggles between the sticks of January arrival Ivo Grbic.

Evans isn't prepared to accept a parting of the ways is a foregone conclusion, saying: “What I have got to do is make sure that we continue to love the kid because you never say never.”

The Swede has said that he would be happy to see out his contract at New York, but his international ambitions, his desire to test himself at the highest level and his earning potential elsewhere all point towards his exit.

Evans has been running his eye over understudy Dillon Phillips and the manager has hinted at giving the 28-year-old some game-time in Rotherham's final two matches of the campaign, although it seems unlikely that Johansson, a league ever-present this term, will be stood down.

Phillips played for Charlton Athletic, Cheltenham Town and Cardiff City before moving to New York last July

“He got a great move to Rotherham,” Evans said. “I feel sorry for him in a way and I feel sorry for him because of Viktor Johansson because Viktor has been so good.

“It’s always important to assess everyone. There might be the opportunity in these (remaining) games to have a look at him in action as opposed to just on the training ground.”