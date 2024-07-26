Rotherham United attacker Ciaran McGuckin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

CIARAN McGuckin's pre-season hopes of staking a claim for a place in Rotherham United’s first-team squad next term have been hit by injury.

The 20-year-old Northern Ireland youth international was poised for game-time in friendlies this summer as new boss Steve Evans assesses some of the young players at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

However, he has been ruled out of action after suffering a knock on his ankle.

Another prospect, Jake Hull, aged 22, had been sidelined with a groin issue but played for the first time under Evans when he came on as a substitute in Tuesday's friendly at Alfreton Town.

The manager has said of his mission with youngsters in the build-up to August 10 League One opening day: "Our job is to understand whether they're good enough.”

Attacker McGuckin and centre-half Hull are in the final year of their contracts at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Evans said of Hull: “Jake's been missing and has probably been a bit down within himself. I had a good chat with him today. The plan was always to take off Sean Raggett after 60 minutes and see what Jake could do. He acquitted himself really well.”

McGuckin made three Championship sub appearances last season under Matt Taylor before going on loan to Dundalk when Leam Richardson was in charge while Hull has spent the last two years on non-league loans after coming through the youth ranks and making an impact in his first year as a pro.

He featured in three Papa Johns Trophy wins for the Millers, scoring twice, and then made his EFL bow in an eight-game spell at League Two Hartlepool United.

Evans named a number of young players the squad for the match at Stamford last Friday but left all of them on the bench as he sought to some of his senior men 90-minute outings.

However, attackers Ben Hatton and Josh Ayres and midfielder/centre-half Hamish Douglas came on as subs a day later in the 1-1 draw at Spalding United. Hatton particularly caught the eye and hit the bar late on.