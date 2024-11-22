Ciaran McGuckin plays for Rotherham United at Barnsley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HE was so far out of Rotherham United's first-team picture in the summer that he and manager Steve Evans were virtual strangers.

Ciaran McGuckin missed all of pre-season when he was hit by two injuries while the boss was busy assembling a new-look Millers squad for the League One campaign.

The young striker had to drop into non-league football for game-time, heading out on loan to National League Yeovil Town where quickly found his best form.

Now the academy graduate has returned to the Rotherham fold and is looking to better acquaint his manager with his talents.

“It's such a fantastic opportunity to come back and play for the club I've been with for ten years,” the 20-year-old said. “The ambition is to get more minutes in the team.

“I know it's a big jump going up two divisions but I've come back here with confidence.

“Yeovil are a great club and they looked after me really well. I feel like I've come back a better player.

“Hopefully I can kick on and push myself to be a regular here.”

McGuckin bagged three goals in six games for Town, prompting the Millers to recall him early from Huish Park – where he was due to stay until January – when they were hit by the absences of Jonson Clarke-Harris and Esapa Osong.

The attacker enjoyed a brief spell in the Millers limelight at the start of the 2023/24 season under Matt Taylor, making three substitute appearances in the Championship.

“I had a taste of it last year and I feel like I'm now quicker and stronger than I was then,” he said.

He came face to face with Evans for the first time in the build-up the 2-0 win over Stevenage at AESSEAL New York Stadium on October 26.

“I met Ciaran only briefly the day before,” the manager said. “He's a charming young man. He came into training and scored a couple of goals so he had a smile on his face.”

McGuckin was on the bench for that match, missed out on the FA Cup loss to Cheltenham Town because he was ineligible for selection and then made his first-ever league start for Rotherham in the derby defeat at Barnsley a week last Friday.

The Northern Ireland youth international said: “The first thing the manager said to me was that he's an honest guy.

"He told me he'd been watching my progress with Yeovil closely and that I'd been doing very well. It's a really good opportunity for me to show him what I can do.”

In the summer, McGuckin had been set for a loan move to a different National League side, Rochdale, but it fell through because of injury misfortune.

Once he had recovered, he was ready for a spell away from AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“I knew that the path for me was go out, get fit and play some games,” he said. “I've scored a few goals and feel like I've played well. That's been noticed.”

The forward, who can play centrally or out wide, is no stranger to being away from familiar surroundings.

He excelled in a season-long loan at National League North Scarborough in 2022/23 and then crossed the Irish Sea for an temporary stint with Dundalk last term only to pick up an injury soon after his arrival there.

“I went to the League of Ireland with the same aim I had at Yeovil, but it was cut short after just a few games,” he said.

“I'd be lying if I said it didn't have an impact on me mentally, but you can look at it in two ways: you can sit and cry about it or try to come back and be better every day.”

With his injuries this year behind him, he is likely to be in the Millers' party for Saturday's clash at Crawley Town

Evans talks of a player with “pace and mobility”. He knows who young Gucks is now.