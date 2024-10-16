Highs and lows: There was plenty to like about our display at Peterborough – and that goal by Mallik Wilks was an absolute stunner – but we shouldn’t be coming away with only one point after being two goals clear. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THIS club should be in the Championship.

My pledge to our supporters is that I'll do everything in my power to make sure we get there this season.

The group we assembled over the summer is coming together. There's an energy about the players and willingness to work hard for each other. I'm encouraged by what I'm seeing.

I remind them daily that hard work is the route to the end goal.

I was pleased with many elements of the performance in the 3-3 draw at Peterborough United last Saturday but hugely frustrated that we didn't see out the game after being in front 3-1 at half-time.

They started better than us and forced us into a change. It worked well and we were devastating with Mallik Wilks and Sam Nombe playing out wide.

Both of them scored and so did our centre-forward, Jonson Clarke-Harris. You know you're doing something right when all three of your frontline score within half an hour.

We knew there would be a response from Posh after the break. We didn't think it would be an own goal from a corner that would get them back in the game, though.

That gave them momentum, then we conceded another corner, their big centre-half was given a free header and the scores were level.

At that point, Peterborough had the edge so, tactically, we changed things again. As soon as we did that, we were the better side.

I brought Cohen Bramall and Jack Holmes on and we stopped Posh's pockets of possession and countered really well.

We had big chances to retake the lead. It took a stunning save to keep out Jamie McCart's header, Jordan Hugill should slip Jack in to go through one on one, Cohen Bramall should score – he's inside the box with a free strike at goal – and Esapa Osong should do better right at the end.

Cohen gave us a spark and you could mount an argument that he should be starting games.

We learned from Emmanuel Fernandez's header and defended without a problem after that. He never won another header in the box. But it's too late when it's 3-3.

At the final whistle, we were the more disappointed of the two teams.

You have to remember, we were still without big players. We were missing Liam Kelly and Sean Raggett who are huge for us. In young Jack, we were bringing on a lad who was in non-league football less than three months ago.

Our effort and commitment was exemplary. The old Rotherham fight – the spirit that had been missing for two years – is back.

We're unbeaten in our last four league matches. Two wins and two draws isn't a bad return and they show we're going in the right direction as a rebuilt squad starts to realise its potential.

My job is to make sure that by the time we sit down for Christmas dinner we're in the top mix.

Then we'll strengthen in January for a big new-year push.

The expectation from the chairman, the board and the supporters is that we challenge for promotion. My expectation probably exceeds that.

Historically, my teams are very good in the second half of seasons. If we're around it when Santa Claus comes calling, we'll go up. It's as simple as that.

**************

HE'S one of the best passers of a football I've ever had the pleasure of managing.

I'm referring to our midfield man, Liam Kelly.

I've dubbed him ‘The 34-year-old assassin’ because he can put that ball where an assassin can put a bullet.

It's great to have him and centre-half Sean Raggett back in the first-team picture. We've missed both of them while they've been out injured.

Liam's not a shouter or a bawler but what he quietly says on the pitch has a real effect on his teammates. He's been there, done it and got promotions on his CV. You don't play in all those big games he did with Coventry City if you're not a big player.

Sean offers us something different but is just as important to us.

He's a big strong boy – hard, robust – and has leadership qualities. He heads it and kicks it and leads by being willing to fight for his team.

He played in nearly every League One for Portsmouth last season and it’s no coincidence that they finished as champions.

**************

GOALS are goals no matter what competition they come in.

So it was good to see Jordan Hugill score twice in our Bristol Street Motors Trophy win over Newcastle United Under-21s last week to take his tally to four in two matches in that tournament

He was unlucky not to get a hat-trick. Their goalkeeper threw his arm at one and it hit him – he didn't have a clue where the ball was!

Jordan's also been unlucky not to be starting regularly for us in League One because he's a very good striker.

**************

SOMEONE will be getting a big hug and a kiss from me this weekend.

Ollie Rathbone comes back to AESSEAL New York Stadium this week with new club Wrexham and it will be good to catch up with the midfielder who did so well here in his three years as a Miller.

Obviously, I fervently hope he and League One's Harlem Globetrotters go home empty-handed, but that doesn't mean I won't show him a touch of affection.

We sold him in the summer and I was sorry to see him go.

I vividly remember taking a phone call from the chairman and being told that the deal was done while I was at home on a Thursday evening two days before the start of the season.

I was in the garden with my wee dogs, Hugo and Boris, and was kicking a ball for them to chase and retrieve.

I'm not saying I vented my disappointment, but the ball was suddenly sailing over the hedge and into the next-door neighbour's fish pond!

**************

OUR supporters never cease to amaze me.

They were out in force at Peterborough and could be heard above the home crowd. They were outstanding at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Our fans always stay behind us, particularly on the road. They were still turning up when their club had gone 44 games without an away win.

I'll never forget what they did on that Tuesday night at Cambridge earlier this month as that run finally came to an end.

The weather was dire, the game was even worse, it was 0-0 and we weren't playing well.

I glanced at the clock in the 82nd minute and through the rain and dark I could hear them singing my name on the other side of the pitch.

That's why I was so emotional when that stoppage-time winner went in.

Our supporters mean more to me than they'll ever realise.