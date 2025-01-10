Rotherham United midfielder Christ Tiehi. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are poised to bid farewell to Christ Tiehi after accepting an offer from a club in Europe for their former record signing.

The midfielder, who had expressed a wish to leave the League One Millers, has travelled to the continent and is discussing personal terms today.

“The club have agreed a fee for Christ,” manager Steve Evans confirmed. “Whether that leads to him signing we'll know in the next few days.

“The first offer was made last week and it was rejected, the second offer was rejected. Round about the fourth offer met the terms requested by our board.”

The player has been unsettled at AESSEAL New York Stadium because he has been living without his loved ones who are based in France.

“Christ has never hidden it, since I joined the club, that he would love to go back to Europe," Evans said. "There are restrictions on his family being here. There are visa restrictions for family members at our level.”

Rotherham paid around £500,000 to take Tiehi from Czech republic side Slovan Liberec in the summer of 2023. That was their biggest-ever outlay for a new arrival until they smashed the seven-figure barrier to land striker Sam Nombe two weeks later.

Evans says the Millers are more than recouping the amount they paid for the 26-year-old.

“We get our money back plus,” he said. “It's the right deal for the club considering Christ said he would rather be in Europe than here.

“It's not an offer we'd have been looking to take from another League One club, for sure. There were offers.”

The boss refused to specify which European country the bid for the former Wigan Athletic loanee has come from.

Paris-born Tiehi, who has just recovered from a fractured cheekbone, has made 57 appearances in a Rotherham shirt and scored two goals.

Rotherham have already lost four players in this month's transfer window and have yet to begin their recruitment.

They were already in the market for a new midfielder and Tiehi's likely departure has intensified their desire for a new face in the centre of the park.

The Millers are at home to Bolton Wanderers tomorrow (kick-off 12.30pm) and will still be without centre-half Sean Raggett who is closing in on a return following keyhole surgery on his knee.